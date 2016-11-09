US farm lobbyist calls Clinton victory over Trump

Chief strategist for Cansler consulting based in Washington DC Tim Cansler.

SEASONED agricultural lobbyist Tim Cansler believes Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton will win the US presidential election with relative ease, despite Republican rival Donald Trump’s popularity with rural voters.

Mr Cansler is the chief strategist for Cansler consulting - a Washington DC Based specialist agricultural lobby - and spoke to Fairfax Agricultural Media with polling booths open today to decide the historic 2016 US election.

“All of our political tea leaves tell us that Hillary Clinton is probably going to have a good night tonight,” he said.

Mr Cansler said both candidates needed Florida to win the election and on the most recent numbers, about 6.5 million of the State’s 13m voters had cast their votes early, which was an historic high and “just enormous”.

“I think that’s going to bode well for the Democratic candidate,” he said.

Mr Cansler said the breakdown of those early votes in Florida was 66 per cent white voters, 13pc black voters and 15pc Hispanic voters.

He said he didn’t believe the Trump campaign had factored in such a high number of Hispanic voters turning out at this year’s election.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s extreme campaign statements about building a wall between the US and Mexico to keep illegal immigrants out may have been well-received in blue collar rural states like Ohio, where manufacturing jobs have been hit hard by economic hardship.

But Mr Cansler said that hard-line policy stance had not done the Republican any favours in the Hispanic community.

“All of those factors combined are telling us that Hillary Clinton could walk away with the State of Florida and if she does I think that’s going to make it an even much higher hill to climb for Donald Trump to win this presidential election,” he said.

“Right now we’re giving the nod to Hillary Clinton (and) we think it’s going to be a fair margin.

“Everything that we see in the other States does not show us that it’s going to be a very close race so we think it’s going to be a (Clinton) win by a pretty fair margin.”

Mr Cansler however would not be drawn on forecasting the final numbers with 270 votes needed out of 538 for the winning candidate.

But he said the victory margin would be “substantial enough” that Mr Trump may actually pick up the phone and call Ms Clinton to concede defeat some time tonight US time, despite saying during the campaign he wouldn’t.

In key battleground farming dominated States like Ohio, Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin, the lobbyist believes the majority of the rural voters will favour Mr Trump.

“I say that simply because the (few) policies he has talked about favour rural constituencies more,” he said.

“It’s interesting because if you look at Illinois, it’s a big farming State and my guess is they will go to Hillary Clinton, as they have gone Democratic in the past.

“If you look at the voter breakdown they have large metropolitan areas like Chicago and that seems to dominate how Illinois goes in elections (to the Democrats).

“Ohio is another heavily agricultural farm State but at the last few elections we have seen Ohio go Democrat.

“In recent days, on the latest numbers, Trump has been saying he’s got the lead in Ohio so you may see Ohio go Republican at this election and Indiana, another big farm State, may go the same way.”

Mr Cansler said this year’s election had been “unprecedented” in US history with widespread interest driven by the character and personality of the two leading candidates.

“Everywhere I travel, even internationally, I get the same questions; can this really happen?” he said.

“It’s just been unprecedented in our history and will go down and be discussed and researched by every so called political expert that’s out there, for centuries probably.

“It has been extraordinary in many ways but I always have faith in the American voters that they’ll get it right and I’m of that mentality now that the American voters will get it right and we’ll go forward and survive.”