Hay - this is a big, growing export business

Towering hay crops across Victoria are set to give welcome relief to dairy farmers struggling with low milk prices and big debts.

Hay crops that weren't badly damaged by a wet winter and a very wet start to spring are booming – and are set to provide a lucrative export industry.

Crops are so dense in places that machinery can only crawl through some paddocks as hay is cut and left to cure for a few days.

Darryl Jensen with one of his hay bales. Photo: Simon Schluter

But in pockets of Victoria and NSW hit by floods, hay crops were so damaged that some farmers have left their baling equipment in the shed.

Victoria's hay crop, which is grown by individual farmers and by specialist hay-production businesses, will in some cases be eaten by animals in the same paddock it was grown.

But Victorian-grown hay will also be exported, to places as far afield as China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

The wet year means production is expected to be up on last year, which is good news for dairy farmers.

Increased hay production means they will be able to stockpile more feed for their herds, slashing the need to buy it from someone else and cutting costs.

Beef and sheep producers will enjoy the same benefits of increased production.

On the sweeping plains around Elmore, in northern Victoria, specialist hay producers Jenharwill​ Baling have recently finished cutting almost 5000 hectares of hay.

"We pretty much cut around the clock. We have three mowers going almost 24 hours a day," says co-owner of the business, Darryl Jensen.

"We budget on five-tonne-to-the-hectare crops. And they're probably going to go close to doubling that," he says.

But Mr Jensen, who co-owns the business with Charlie Williams, says while the quantity will be terrific "the quality might be back a bit because the plants have had heaps of moisture so it's just grown and grown. Whereas to make a better quality product it likes a tougher finish."

The district received about twice as much "growing season rain" as last year, "so the crops just grew really well", he says.

One of the huge hay sheds at Jenharwill Baling's Elmore property in northern Victoria. Photo: Simon Schluter

But Mr Jensen acknowledges that while it stopped raining at the right time for his crops, other producers were much less fortunate.

"We've been very fortunate, but there are a lot of other people who are going to miss out, it's either been too wet, they've got damage, they've had floods or they've had some other problem," he says.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences show that hay production is very big business. Exports of Australian fodder in 2015 were valued at $362.6 million. Almost 900,000 tonnes were exported.

John McKew, from the Australian Fodder Industry Association, says Australian hay production was expected to be above average this year, but quality would likely be affected by the wet conditions.

"The fodder industry in Australia, you're talking about a six to seven-million-tonne industry, worth in excess of $2 billion per annum," he says. "It is a growing industry that has a lot of potential for growth as well, particularly export growth," he says.

