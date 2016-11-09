Live export downturn forces Wellard to delay new ship order, again

Troubled live export shipping business Wellard has again delayed the construction timetable for its next state-of-the-art sheep or cattle transport ship the MV Ocean Kelpie.

The company conceded it was unlikely to have the export numbers to justify the new ship for more than two years.

The delay also frees up funds originally destined to pay for construction, which would now be used in other parts of the business.

Originally due to be completed before June next year, the mid-sized vessel, capable of carrying 10,000 cattle or 40,000 sheep, or a combination of both, is now not due to join Wellard’s fleet until after January 2019.

Wellard’s shipping capacity has already increased substantially this year with the launch of the $90 million MV Ocean Shearer in China in April – the world’s biggest livestock ship with capacity to carry 20,000 cattle.



Ocean Kelpie’s construction began late last year at the Uljanik shipyards in Croatia, where Perth-based Wellard’s flagship the MV Ocean Drover was also built.

In addition to adding to Wellard’s shipping capacity, the new ship’s improved fuel consumption, lower running costs and reduced greenhouse gas emissions were flagged as important gains for the company when managing director, Mauro Balzarini, announced the keel had been laid a year ago.

In particular, Ocean Kelpie was to have helped boost Wellard’s livestock transport efficiency in the China and South East Asian markets.

Mr Balzarini had noted given the success of MV Ocean Drover - the world’s largest, purpose-built livestock carrier, which has shipped more than a million cattle since 2002 - MV Ocean Kelpie was expected to add significantly to Wellard earnings by 2017.

However, with live export markets squeezed by high beef cattle prices and supply shortages in Australia and less shipping activity in the current low margin conditions, Wellard announced in June it would delay Ocean Kelpie’s launch until early 2018 to coincide with expectations of “more favourable market conditions thanthe original schedule”.

At the time Mr Balzarini believed the live export trade to China would be in full swing by 2018 and availability of cattle in Australia would have improved to provide “a better balance between supply and demand”.

The outlook, however, is still not so optimistic.

This week the company confirmed it had now reached agreement with the Croatian shipyard to further defer delivery until the third quarter of 2018-19.

“This will accommodate Uljanik’s production program and allow Wellard to continue to adjust its fleet capacity to ongoing changes in the cattle supply market in Australia,” a company statement announced.

The substantive terms of the shipbuilding contract remained the same and no penalty payments would be imposed.

Wellard Group’ export operations run from Darwin, Fremantle in Western Australia and Townsville in Queensland and it has associated backgrounding, feed production and pre-export properties nearby.



Planning for MV Ocean Kelpie took about eight months last year.

Its combination of cargo and fodder capacity was designed to allow Wellard significant flexibility, cost efficiencies and livestock safety when scheduling its voyages.

Other design features include upgraded crew accommodation, better livestock ventilation and water systems.

Wellard claims the MV Ocean Kelpie will further raise the bar in livestock vessel design and animal welfare.