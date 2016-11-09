NATIONAL Farmers Federation president Brent Finlay says he is surprised, but not shocked that Donald Trump is set to become the next US president.



Mr Finlay, who returned from China yesterday, said the vote was a clear reflection of the growing anti-establishment move that has developed in the US.



“People have become fed up with political process, but it’s not just the US,” Mr Finlay said.

“In Australia that extents to the failure of politicians to deal with the backpacker tax that has become embroiled in a political process that is damaging but only agriculture and the broader economy.

“It’s an issue that needs to be fixed and needs to be fixed now.



“As is being demonstrated in the US there is a mood of change and the establishment is paying the price.”

Mr Finlay said a Trump presidency, and the likely control of the Senate and the House of Representatives by the Republican Party, could present significant challenges for Australian agriculture.



“Australia is a close ally of the US and I think everyone felt pretty certain about what they would get under a Hilary Clinton government,” Mr Finlay said.

“It is more uncertain with Donald Trump. Whether the policies that have actually been espoused are actually delivered remains to be seen.



“History shows very well that things can change once politicians get into government.”



Mr Finlay said it was essential that Australia worked to ensure that trading relations with the US did not suffer.



“We export 70pc of what we produce and have the potential to go to 90pc,” Mr Finlay said.

“This is something people who support protectionism seem to forget. Trade is about creating opportunities. It means jobs, growing businesses, growing agriculture and growing the economy. ”



The story Finlay: Surprise but no shock at Trump’s win first appeared on Queensland Country Life.