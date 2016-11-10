US election: Sugar farmers say move forward on trade

AUSTRALIAN sugar farmer are urging the US not to waver on its agreements and obligations to international trade following the election of Donald Trump as its 45th President.

CANEGROWERS chief executive officer Dan Galligan said he was urging the US to get back to business now that the US election campaigning was over.

“There was a lot of rhetoric about trade during the campaign including suggestions the US would pull out of the World Trade Organisation, rip up its trade agreements and not support the Trans-Pacific Partnership,” Mr Galligan said.

CANEGROWERS chief executive officer Dan Galligan says a new presidential term is not the time to slam the door on more open world trading environment.

“A new presidential term is not the time to slam the door on progress that has been made towards more open world trading environment. It is time to push forward for the benefit of the American economy and all of its trading partners.”

The TPP agreement took 12 Pacific Rim countries more than five years to negotiate and, because the Australian sugar industry is so trade-focused and exposed to the world sugar price, CANEGROWERS was an active participant in all Australian agricultural delegations.

“We urge the US not to waver as it moves towards ratifying the TPP as a matter of urgency,” Mr Galligan said.

“While the gains for our sugar into the US market are initially small, it is an important forward step towards a more open trading relationship.

“Australia is ready and able to supply more of the high-quality sugar that US refiners prefer to help meet the country’s 4.5 million tonnes predicted deficit between production and consumption over the next decade.

“Not only is TPP is an important trade agreement for sugar, it’s important for the long-term growth and development of the Asia-Pacific region.

“As with Australia, agricultural exports have helped build prosperity in America, creating jobs and lifting living standards.

“With a continued focus on free trade, the benefits will continue to flow – now is not the time to become inward-looking and revert to protectionist policies.”

The story US election: Sugar farmers say move forward on trade first appeared on Queensland Country Life.