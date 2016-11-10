Seriously, how did Trump ever win?

SERIOUSLY, how did Donald Trump ever win?



In one of the most aggressive and divisive election campaigns ever seen, Trump repeatedly came across as a rude, arrogant bigot, a sexist, a racist and a bully.



He threatened other nations, promised to tear up trade agreements, ridiculed minorities, religions and individuals, and was repeatedly exposed for his own failings.

On top of that, mainstream media around the world including Australia sought at every turn to crucify him, reinforcing messages that the 70 year billionaire was a thug, a criminal, even a facist and a Nazi.

All in all, he was a downright dislikable person, unfit to hold office.



Actually, the reason he won is pretty obvious. And it should have both mainstream political and media organisations everywhere reassessing how they actually engage with the people they claim to represent.



Trump captures the hearts and minds of the people, or at least enough of the US voting population, with the simple promise he would improve their lives.



This is well demonstrated in the recycled Ronald Reagan slogan ‘Make America great again’ which enabled Trump to crystalise the burning resentment of the political and social elites that exists throughout the US.

Compare that to Hillary Clinton’s arguably self-centred and certainly less than inspiring ‘Stronger together I'm with her’.

Of course Trump was ultimately no lone ranger, he was the Republican candidate and that help secure a massive wedge of the vote at the end of a Democrat cycle. But where he really won was in harnessing the largely silent, anti-establishment vote that went unrecognised by the both the pollsters and mainstream media.



In doing so he has captured absolute power with the Republicans in control of the both the House of Representatives and the Senate.



Clinton was certainly weighed down by her incredible amount of political and personal baggage. But even though she was flanked by her tribe of jet-setting celebrity supporters and a too often compliant left-leaning media, she did an extraordinary job of ignoring about too many of the people who actually vote.

Instead of demonstrating how she would improve the lives of everyday Americans, she effectively promised to continue to exclude and frustrate people by serving up more of the same policies that many Americans believe are destroying their nation. There is little doubt the thought of copping more of what Barack Obama has presided over during the past eight years was never going to wash.



Trump says on his website that America’s silent majority was no longer silent.



“Today, we created an America that wins again. Today, we made our hopes, our dreams – our limitless potential – a reality. Today, we made history. Today, we created a government that is once again of, by and for the people,” Trump said, following yesterday’s monumental victory.

“Thank you, America. I will not let you down. I will always be your voice. I will always be your champion. Now it’s time to get to work – to unite, to prosper, to become stronger. Together, I have no doubt we have taken the first step to make America great again!”



Donald Trump will assume office on January 20.

