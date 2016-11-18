Start imminent for new Mortlake saleyards

Cattle producers and livestock agents supporting the proposed Mortlake saleyards could be selling animals at the new facility within 12 months.

That is the predication of developer spokesperson Brendan Abbey, after its period for objections closed earlier this week.

“To the best of my knowledge we have received no formal objectors,” Mr Abbey told Stock & Land on Tuesday.

“We have concluded the consultation period.



“This has followed concurrent works approval and planning permits lodged with EPA, Moyne Shire and state government.”



Plans have been on display since mid-October, and while indicative approval has been gained to proceed the developers, SELX Operations Pty Ltd of Bowral, NSW, are awaiting a final assessment and formal approval before beginning the project.



Mr Abbey said that a preliminary study of earthworks had begun with major earthworks to begin as soon as late December, early January.



“In a perfect world, and with a 10-month building phase anticipated, we could be selling cattle at Mortlake by late 2017,” Mr Abbey said.



Project investors, he said, had been heartened by the industry support that had blossomed since the project was announced.



“We’ve had strong commitment from major processors and feedlots. We have done considerable work in this area to ensure the buying support is on-board.



“Don’t be surprised when sales begin there could be at least 12-14 selling agents operating from the complex.”



Mr Abbey said it was further heartening to see the latest cattle population maps indicating that highlights some 1.7 million cattle are farmed within a 200-kilometre radius of Mortlake.



“It vindicates their choice of location, and through discussions with agents a dairy selling complex has been added along with the possibility of selling bobby calves,” he said.

Meanwhile Ballarat agents say nothing further has been advanced in their talks to reach an understanding of the fee structure likely to confront them and their clients at the new Ballarat saleyard planned for Miners Rest.

Ballarat stock agents’ president James Haddrick says discussions with his group and the developers of the project, Regional Infrastructure Pty Ltd (RIPL), have become bogged down as RIPL contests three planning objections lodged with Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT).



RIPL director Gary Edwards said he was hopeful of a positive outcome from the VCAT hearings given that their detailed plans have been granted approval by all the relevant authorities.



“At this stage we are releasing tenders for construction and hopefully we can begin building early in the New Year”, Mr Edwards said.



The story Start imminent for new Mortlake saleyards first appeared on Stock & Land.