Wool, property and good season help Elders’ earnings shine

The Elders turnaround story is even starting to surprise its optimistic managing director Mark Allison – particularly the sales success of its branch network.

The farm services company this week reported a $51.6 million statutory net profit for 2015-16 – up from $38.3m the previous year.

Just two years ago Elders was struggling to report any profit at all after a near-death experience with a $1.4 billion debt and the 2009 global financial crisis forced the conglomerate into a massive asset sell-off phase and a return to its core agribusiness strengths.

Branch network earnings have been star performers of late, riding on the back of much-improved seasonal conditions across most of eastern Australia.

Elders is also gaining traction in the wool business, signing up new clients, or re-signing former clients, at a rate much faster than the overall wool sector’s growth.

It also has big hopes for a new grain broking business servicing about six key buyers, having ended a supply deal which secured about 1m tonnes for Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) last year.

Big winter crop grain harvest prospects and the likelihood of a good summer crop bode well for Elders’ grain marketing and agronomic input sales businesses.

While its live export activities made an $8.9m loss in 2015-16, a surge in farm supplies sales coincided with strong real estate activity, bullish livestock markets and improving financial service earnings to set the foundations for an underlying Elders profit of $41.2m - up $13.2m on the previous year.

Notable was the retail business, which posted a $15.1m underlying profit gain and lifted its return on capital (ROC) from eight per cent to 18pc.

Across the company ROC jumped from 22pc to 28.4pc, helped by careful capital spending strategies and tight working capital balances.

“The rapid rise (in ROC) has taken me by surprise - the retail team has done a very good job,” said Mr Allison.

“Three years ago the best we could have hoped for in retail was around 12pc or 14pc, so this result is well ahead of expectations.”

Mr Allison attributed about 60pc of Elders’ retail earnings lift to improved seasonal conditions triggering a general kick in farm spending activity on inputs ranging from fertiliser to fencing wire.

A further 10pc was due to better returns from higher margin products, including fungicide treatments for chickpeas and other crops which got too wet during winter and spring and needed frequent and specific agronomic attention.

The remaining 30pc was attributed to improved overall cost management and earnings opportunities stemming from tight inventory control and the company’s revamped sales commitment to a select range of suppliers.

Mr Allison said the strengthened relationship with suppliers had provided a “win-win” result for both sides – more volume throughput at competitive prices and no surprise generic products appearing on Elders shelves to undermine trust between supplier and retailer.

“I’ve spent a lot of my life in supplier land and I know some supply relationships can be unnecessarily costly for both sides,” he said.

“It is evident the business and our key stakeholders are responding well to our strategic priorities, and we are well structured to capitalise on seasonal conditions.”

Mr Allison said the 2015-16 results reflected solid progress against the company’s eight point plan which is now looking to 2020 with an increasing focus on technology opportunities for improving marketing and production capabilities.

High cattle prices had driven higher livestock earnings and demand for larger properties, contributing to the $5.2m underlying profit improvement for the company’s agency services business and a $1.7m underlying profit lift for real estate.

Elders’ recent decision to buy back 10pc of Elders Insurance (Underwriting Agency) from QBE, and a rise in short-term lending through StockCo (also now part-owned by Elders) contributed to a $800,000 million underlying profit lift for the financial services division.

Strong operating cash inflows had combined with and disciplined capital spending to reduce net debt has declined to 36pc to $86.1m.

Spare funds not used to buy back all the company’s listed hybrid securities were also re-directed to paying down debt.

One black spot for Elders was its live cattle export business which recorded an overall $8.9m loss, despite scaling back to focus its North Australian Cattle Company’s business on nearby short-haul export markets in Indonesia.

The high cost of sourcing cattle and tight export margins have taken a toll across the live export industry, with Elders also anticipating a $600,000 cost associated with its decision to eventually sell its live export business.

The surging cattle market also hurt margins for Elders’ Killara feedlot on NSW’s Liverpool Plains, however reduced occupancy levels enabled much-needed maintenance and improvements at the site.