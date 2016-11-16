Exploiting foreign workers ‘not on’

DRIVING a vision and culture of zero tolerance of overseas worker exploitation in the horticulture sector will be the key focus of a roundtable meeting in Canberra on December 14.

National Farmers Federation chief executive officer Tony Mahar said compliance with Australia’s tough workplace laws was important but more was needed to deliver a vision for the sector with no tolerance for workplace exploitation.



“We have again seen in the media overnight further evidence of farm labour contractors using illegal foreign workers as well as suggestions that workers have been underpaid,” Mr Mahar said.



“We simply don’t want workers to feel that have been ripped off or treated unfairly.

“This kind of behaviour reflects poorly on the entire sector and we are determined to ensure that these practices are called out and stamped out.

“The NFF will continue in its efforts to improve standards across the industry to combat organised exploitation of overseas workers. We will stay the course on this.”

Mr Mahar said during the past 12 months NFF had sought help lift workplace standards across the industry through the NFF’s Sustainable Employment Initiative.

“We have held forums, published guidelines, checklists and template contracts for growers,” Mr Mahar said.



“We have worked with retailers including the major supermarket chains to distribute these materials throughout their suppler base.

“And we have called for an Approved Contractor Scheme so that farmers can make more informed choices about the contractors they use.

“Ultimately we need to develop a zero tolerance culture across the sector and to do this we need a strong vision and a coordinated and collaborative effort from government and industry stakeholders.

“To this end we have invited a wide and diverse group to the roundtable to take place in Canberra on December 14 including retailers, peak bodies, community groups and unions.”

