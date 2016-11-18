Miller given Olive Assoc life membership

THERE are few in the Australian olive industry who wouldn't know the name, Paul Miller.

The former president of the Australian Olive Association (AOA) was recognised for his considerable contribution to the industry at this year's awards dinner in October.

Mr Miller was awarded the Service to Industry Award Life Membership award.

The award is given out by the AOA to recognise someone who has made a substantial contribution to the development, sustainability, profitability, promotion and general wellbeing of the Australian olive industry.

Mr Miller first became a director of the AOA in 2000 and organised and ran the 2000 AOA Conference in Bendigo.

In 2001 at the Hunter conference, he was elected president, a role he stayed in for 15 years.

For at least 10 of those years, Mr Miller was supported by Chuck L’Heureux.

While president, Mr Miller made an effort to get amongst members as much as he could, attending many regional and state meetings and assorted olive events.

AOA CEO Lisa Rowntree described him as a great statesman for the industry.

"He has formed a good relationship with Australian government through the Department of Agriculture and also the Rural Industries Research and Development Corporation (RIRDC) that has benefited the olive industry over the years," she said.

In his thank-you speech, Mr Miller paid tribute to colleagues Chuck L'Heureux and Leandro Ravetti, as well as Lisa and Jim Rowntree.

He reflected on his time as president and the desire to see Australian olive oil get the recognition it deserved.

"We really did believe we could make really good olive oil and that's kind of what we needed to do," Mr Miller said.

"What we didn't expect is that we would have to confront and take on the indebted fraud that still exists within this industry and has been a bugbear for a long, long time."

Mr Miller said when he first became president, he thought it would be about shaking hands and giving out awards but it didn't work out that way.

"I had to revisit the chemistry I learned and learn a lot more, travel the world and take on this problem of olive oil fraud," he said.

He made particular mention of the work in creating the Australian Standard for olive oil.

FIGHT ON: Australian Olive Association Service to Industry Life Membership award winner Paul Miller says fighting fraudulent labelling and oils should still be a priority for the industry.

Mr Miller chaired the Australian Standards Committee that oversaw the development of the Australia Standard alongside Mr Ravetti.

Acknowledged as "an enormous amount of work for both of them", the standard provides a valuable document that is referenced often and used to underpin the Code of Practice.

"It has certainly had an impact beyond our shores. We are invited to and participate in things around the world that we don't deserve to, based on the small volume of olive oil that we make, and that's something I'm quite proud of," Mr Miller said.

One major credit to the Australian Standard was the replication by the Californian Standard.

"Which I know is based on our Standard because they even copied our typos," Mr Miller said.

"It became a bit of an obsession for me, which had its costs of course, but it's an obsession that I'm proud of."

Mr Miller also said it was important to acknowledge Australia's largest olive oil producer, Boundary Bend and its focus on quality.

"I've seen what happens in a number of countries when the largest producer is not focused on quality and we are lucky that ours is," he said.

Over the years Mr Miller had many olive consulting jobs in Australia and overseas including in Georgia, California and Japan and in 2012 he established the Extra Virgin Alliance with Alexandra Devarenne.

From 2009 – 2012 he also chaired the New Rural Industries Australia Committee.

As an international ambassador, Mr Miller has attended many meetings of the American Oil Chemists Society (AOCS) and the Euro Fed Lipid society (EFL), two important bodies for fats and oils technology.

He is a member of the Olive Oil Commission of California Research Committee and the United States Pharmacopeia Olive Oil Authenticity Expert Panel.

The first Service to Industry award was given out in 2006 and went to three people: Richard Gawel, Max Bourke and Stan Kailis.

In 2007 it was awarded to Lee Hallett from South Australia and in 2008 it went to Jim Smyth, then Jayne Bentivoglio in 2009.

The AOA didn’t give an award in 2010 but in 2011 it was awarded to Leandro Ravetti, then Peter McFarlane in 2012.

In 2013 life membership was awarded to Rod Mailer, then in 2014 Eberhard Kunze.

No award was given out last year.