Australia in prime position as sheepmeat markets start sizzling

The sheep industry’s rock star reputation has generally been a hazy memory in the difficult decades since the 1991 wool market collapse, but huge meat market advantages are set to re-ignite enthusiasm for sheep among mixed farmers says prominent meat processor, Roger Fletcher.

He claims Australia has few, if any, real rivals likely to match our capacity and efficiency in global markets and current sheepmeat exports only scratch the surface of sales opportunities.

He even predicts Australia will thrash traditional lamb market competitor New Zealand at the exporting game as North Asian tariffs barriers shrink and the fallout from Brexit and easing European trade restrictions re-open doors to northern hemisphere buyers.

NZ lamb production was increasingly hamstrung by dairy expansion and a network of smaller farmer-owned co-operative processors, less efficient than Australian meatworks, he said.

Until now they had been relatively insulated from the full force of aggressive Australian competition by a generous 226,000 tonne European quota, no Chinese import tariffs and lower wage bills.

“In five years the Chinese tariffs on our exports will be gone, things will be different in Europe and Australian processors will be fighting like dogs to get business – I almost feel sorry for the Kiwis,” Mr Fletcher told the Australian Farm Institute (AFI).

He said while Australia’s sheep flock had significantly downsized, giving way to grain production as wool markets and processing infrastructure dried up, emerging wheat giants in the Black Sea region and South America were likely to keep grain returns restrained from country which could also be running more meat sheep.



Lamb market opportunities had become so numerous and diverse it no longer mattered what sized animal was most profitable for different farms or regions to produce.



There were markets for finished lambs weighing anywhere from 15 kilograms to 35kg, and competitive store lamb sale options for producers who could not afford to take stock through to prime condition.

Red meat consumer buying habits were expanding fast and going up-market – even in traditional live sheep export markets in the Middle East where European supermarket chains opened new stores every week and most young consumers had little interest in home butchered meat.

The bulk commodity trade was also ending.

Almost all of Fletcher International Exports’ sales to 95 countries were now packed as specific cuts.

Mr Fletcher said today’s consumers also wanted sheepmeat recipes from around the world.



They were driving new demand for choice in burgeoning segments such as cruise ships, airlines and the food manufacturing sector.

The director of what is arguably the world’s best known private sheepmeat brand, believed one of the biggest untapped opportunities was probably India.

“There’s a big opportunity in India, even if the statistics aren’t showing it yet,” he said.

“It will be a phenomenal market, but our relationships with India and our trade arrangements have to improve a lot.”

Australia sold almost almost $90 million in farm products to India last financial year, but mostly chickpeas because meat sales copped 35 per cent tariffs and other charges.

Understanding and managing India’s bureaucracy, wharves and transport infrastructure, and finding better banking arrangements would also take time.

“But it’s coming. There will be winners,” he said.

While new free trade agreements were opening up gradually improved access to the huge Chinese and underestimated Korean markets, Mr Fletcher said Australia still had “a long way to go on free trade policy”, with India being a prime example.

He told AFI’s agriculture roundtable conference in Brisbane today’s markets were also intrigued by the story behind the brand and where their food came from.

“It might sound like a lot of bull, but doesn’t matter where we sell to – the US, Japan or China – the background story is critical to what makes our product respected,” he said.

“You can’t underestimate the value of a story.

“We live and die by the quality of our product and the reputation of our brand and we make it our business to know what the consumer wants.”

His doors were open to anybody who may be able to help him do a better job in export markets, but he had no time for suggestions that Australian products should be badged under one generic brand and implying Australian farmers were simply bulk commodity producers.

The story behind the Fletcher brand’s own success is itself an impressive sales pitch.

Roger Fletcher left home at 16 as a drover who later started processing 300 sheep a week at Moree abattoir and now processes up to 90,000 at his two plants in NSW and Western Australia.



He also owns rail freight and grain export businesses, more than 70,000 hectares of cropping and grazing country in NSW, and a share of irrigation giant, Cubbie Station in southern Queensland.

The Fletcher International Exports brand was designed by his daughter and her school friends in the 1980s because he couldn’t afford the $10,000 to buy a professionally produced design.

It cost him a box of chocolates.