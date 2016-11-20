Aussie nectarines hit Chinese shores

THE first shipment of Aussie nectarines has landed in China.

Earlier in the year the much-loved fruit was cleared for export to China after 13 years of trade negotiations.

The minister assisting federal agriculture minister Barnaby Joyce, Luke Hartsuyker, last week visited iFresh China International Fruit and Vegetable Expo in Shanghai to celebrate their arrival.

“There are some great examples of the premium horticultural products our farmers are exporting to China on the back of Australian Government’s China–Australia Free Trade Agreement,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

“Chinese consumers are already developing a growing taste for Australian oranges, mandarins, table grapes and cherries. I’m very pleased to add Australian nectarines to that growing list.

“Just a few short years ago, it would be almost unimaginable that Australia would be exporting such a wide range of high-quality fruits to China.”

Nectarine growers have watched eagerly as table grape exports to China have sky rocketed.



Exports totalled $102 million in the first six months of 2016—a six-fold increase in value from $16 million over the same period in 2015—following a tariff drop from 13 to 7.8 per cent to date.



Mr Hartsuyker was visiting China to promote stronger agricultural ties between the two countries.



He also attended the China Food Security and Food Safety Summit, which he said provided a valuable forum to support stronger agricultural ties between the countries.​



“It was also a good opportunity to reflect on the success of the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement (ChAFTA) and the future opportunities it creates for both countries,” he said.

