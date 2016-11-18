YOUNG, NSW, producer Edwina Beveridge has been elected, and South Australian producer Andrew Johnson re-elected, to the Australian Pork Limited board.



While Ms Beveridge has been an APL delegate for the past three years, this will be her first year on the APL board, a position she is keen to get started in.

“We work in such a complex environment, and I have faced so many challenges over the past few years, learnings that will assist in representing the industry on the APL board. It is important that we learn and grow as an industry,” Ms Beveridge said.

Mr Johnson will be returning for his seventh year on the APL board.

‘It’s important to make sure we are moving forward as an industry, I’m excited to be a part of ensuring the future is prosperous,’ Mr Johnson said.

APL chairman Enzo Allara thanked Aeger Kingma on behalf of the APL board for his enormous and valuable contribution to the industry during the past 12 years.

Mr Allara said enthusiasm for the industry was critical to deliver further growth, profitability and value to the industry’s stakeholders.

“Ms Beveridge is a very experienced and capable industry participant and will be a great addition to the board,” Mr Allara said.

Kathy Grigg was re-appointed for a further term, as an APL specialist director. Dr Brian Luxford, David Plant, Mr Rod Hamann, Kay Carey and Geoffrey Starr remain on the board, with Mr Enzo Allara remaining the chairman.



APL is responsible for enhancing opportunities for the sustainable growth of the Australian pork industry by delivering integrated marketing, innovation and policy services through the pork industry supply chain.

The story Edwina Beveridge joins pork board first appeared on Queensland Country Life.