Luxton to head CropLife

Australia and New Zealand managing director of crop protection company Syngenta, Paul Luxton has been elected president of farm chemical and plant science peak body CropLife Australia.



Mr Luxton succeeds Australian head of Nufarm, Lachlan McKinnon, CropLife’s longest-serving president.



Mr McKinnon has resigned from the board to move to Canada in a new role for Nufarm.

With extensive experience in the plant science industry, agronomy, marketing, sales and management with Syngenta, Mr Luxton has 20 years of knowledge and a wealth of industry experience.



He also has a longstanding involvement in a number of leading industry organisations, including being a board Member of CropLife Australia since 2008, and its vice president of crop protection.



Mr Luxton thanked outgoing president Mr McKinnon for his strong and stable leadership and continued support of the plant science industry.



“Lachie’s contributions are immeasurable and on behalf of the board and the staff I thank him for being a strong leader and wish him the very best in his new role.”



Chief executive officer Matthew Cossey said Mr Luxton’s passion for agriculture, the plant science sector and extensive industry experience would be extremely valuable as CropLife continued to advocate on behalf of the Australian plant science industry.”

Mr Luxton said CropLife’s advocacy would continue to focus on critical issues such as regulatory reform, reduction of unnecessary red-tape, and provision of crop protection and crop biotechnology innovation to Australia’s farmers.



“Importantly, CropLife will continue to strengthen and grow the industry’s suite of award-winning stewardship programs that help ensure the responsible use of the industry’s products,” he said.



“We are fortunate to have an extraordinarily professional and dedicated team



“I am excited about supporting their excellent work over the coming years.

“In the face of significant and continual challenges to the industry’s freedom to responsibly operate, CropLife has constructively advocated on our members’ behalf for the development and implementation of relevant government policies and for the abolishment of unnecessary and costly regulations.

“I will seek to continue to strengthen the strategic and collaborative approach and assertive advocacy CropLife is known for, ensuring members can continue to support Australia’s farming effort”

