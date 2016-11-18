LNP MPs slam Lynham no-show at vital Murray-Darling talks

Related content: SA on warpath for Murray Darling water

The absence of Queensland Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham in person at vital Murray-Darling Basin talks in Adelaide today has attracted the ire of two federal LNP MPs, who say the interests of St George and Dirranbandi communities are not being properly represented.



The Murray-Darling Basin Ministerial Group – which oversees the MDBA and is comprised of all state government Water Ministers and the federal government’s Water Minister – has been meeting to make a number of crucial recommendations, which will form the basis of the community consultation soon to take place.



Member for Maranoa, David Littleproud said Dr Lynham had chosen to make funding announcements in Toowoomba, something he could have done at any time.

“Minister Lynham’s no-show means St George and Dirranbandi – communities which rely on the Murray-Darling Basin for their very survival – have been abandoned,” Mr Littleproud said.

Senator Barry O’Sullivan was also critical of Mr Lynham, saying he had been derelict in his duties.



“To fail to attend an important meeting such as this Murray-Darling Basin Ministerial Council meeting will be seen as a significant setback for Queensland irrigators and communities along the Murray-Darling Basin,” he said.

“Ministers from each of the Murray-Darling Basin states as well as acting Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce were able to find the time to meet in Adelaide.

“Minister Lynham was the only minister not to attend the informal working dinner on Thursday evening and only phoned into Friday’s meeting halfway through. This is simply unacceptable.

“The Murray-Darling Basin debate is causing significant angst in the communities across the Condamine-Balonne catchment area. These farming families need a minister who will be a real voice for their interests.”

According to Dr Lynham’s office, he participated actively by phone in the Northern Basin Review agenda items and senior departmental and ministerial officers attended the meeting.

They said he had been extensively briefed by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority and discussed the MINCO agenda with his South Australian counterpart, Minister for Water and the River Murray Ian Hunter, in Brisbane earlier this month.

“Dr Lynham was unable to attend the MINCO as he is attending a Working Queensland cabinet committee meeting in Brisbane today,” they said. “He is briefing cabinet on projects including as the $21 billion Carmichael Coal project, $3 billion Queens Wharf project and the North Queensland Stadium in Townsville.”

However, Mr Littleproud described Dr Lynham’s absence as “an absolute disgrace”.



“The Queensland minister is the only person at the table capable of fighting for Dirranbandi and St George’s future and he is missing in action,” he said.

“This meeting is far too important for the minister to dial-in by phone and hope to have his say over the other state ministers at that table, who will all be fighting for their own states.

“Last week I called on the minister to publicly declare his position, but he chose to stay silent and I think that’s a pretty good indication of what his involvement will be like today.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think he wouldn’t even show up to such an important meeting – he now needs to make his position clear immediately.

“If Minister Lynham believes that selling out Queensland will somehow magically improve the environment, appease his party’s green faction and save his seat then he is not only delusional, but also acting recklessly and in his own self-interest.

“Economic uncertainty is already rife, with children being pulled out of local schools as their parents move away in search of work, as the workforce participation rates in these regions are decreasing at an alarming rate in St George and Dirranbandi.

“Water is a precious resource and we need sustainable management of our rivers, but not at the expense of these communities, which have done their fair share in the heavy lifting and contributed greatly towards our nation’s economy.”



