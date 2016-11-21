Case IH paints Quadtrac wagon

Case IH is releasing just a few of the commemorative paint job Quadtracs to the Australian market.

A limited number of Case IH Quadtracs with a special paint job will find there way to Australia

Case IH Quadtrac fans, get your wallets ready.

There’s nothing like a special issue paint job to stir the emotions of hard core believers and Quadtrac fans will need to move fast to secure one of a small release of the popular tracked machines coming to Australia.

To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Case IH Quadtrac, a limited number of special edition models will be released with a nice lick of commemorative paint. 

The 550 and 600 models will be painted with a unique decal scheme identifying them as special edition models, but are available only by order.

The original Quadtrac decal logo will be utilised on these special edition machines, along with a luxury cab option that provides the “best in class” operator comfort.

Special edition models are a limited release, so you’ll need to buy your bank manager lunch and contact your local dealer for availability. 

Be quick, we’re tipping these machines will get plenty of traction.

