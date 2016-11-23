ACCC studies farm supplier tactics against new website

Farm merchandise and services retailers are under fire for apparent anti-competitive behavior after turning their back on a new internet-based price comparison service for agricultural producers.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has begun following up complaints by the two month-old AgQuote business which claims some major retail groups are actively doing their utmost to ensure farmers do not start using its free service to shop around for better quotes on products.

The fledgling online operator claims to have strong support from non-aligned independent retailers, and the big Elders network, which are keen to respond to its quote request process and potentially grow their customer footprint.

But other major players are apparently angry with the market disruptor’s agenda and fearful it is set on breaking their close ties with farmer clients and changing producer buying habits.

AgQuote has cited rural suppliers Landmark, Ruralco, Norco and Murray Goulburn as particular culprits.



It also accused some merchants of pressuring manufacturers not to supply product information or brand details to the website or else risk endangering their distribution agreements with the retailers.

AgQuote general manager, Matt Coleborne, said the Murray Goulburn Stores group claimed it would never respond to quote requests for farmers if they were made via AgQuote’s comparative platform.

Others had also refused to acknowledge pro-former requests from the website or talk about the price comparison service with company management in Melbourne.

Some Landmark stores initially signed up to be on the website, but then withdrew.

Among those contacted about AgQuote’s claims, representatives from Murray Goulburn (MG) and Ruralco said they were reluctant to respond to specific claims.

However, an MG Trading spokesman said AgQuote had not been in contact with MG management since last Christmas.

He noted best price quoting was already an integral part of the business, and it was not cost effective to pay a third party to quote.

“Our business model is aimed at delivering a competitive price for all our customers who prefer that we operate a face to face relationship model.”

AgQuote’s website offers farmers the chance to register prospective orders for inputs ranging from fertiliser to insurance and animal health products with multiple suppliers.

It claims access to more than 4500 products and services via about 1000 distributors, but does not take a commission or receive any transaction reward.

Its long-term goal is to build a farmer contact register which companies may then access and market through, for a fee.

AgQuote was conceived by South Gippsland beef and prime lamb producer, James Rawson, who developed the concept for his own farm business to save time when shopping around for farm inputs like pasture seed, chemical and drench.

“As a farmer we have to be competitive just like any other business,” said Mr Rawson who runs 5000 crossbred sheep and 1000 Hereford cattle, near Leongatha in Victoria.

“We have a right as customers to go out and get the best and most appropriate quote on price for the products we need.”

Mr Rawson wrote direct to the ACCC’s agricultural commissioner, Mick Keogh, saying conduct by some merchants greatly concerned him because it was “anti-competitive and unfair”.

“Disruptive business models are already present in many industries in Australia and comparison websites are accepted in large industries such as insurance and travel,” he said.

“For Australian agriculture to be successful, it must find ways to innovate and improve.”

However, he said suppliers had made legal demands on AgQuote to remove all references to their identity on the website.

AgQuote subsequently obliged, but claimed the legal pressure was heavy-handed bullying, and its internet directory had not contravened any trademark obligations by listing the business names.

The ACCC’s agriculture enforcement and engagement unit has responded, holding initial discussions with AgQuote.

Mr Coleborne said the claims did not appear to “come out of the blue to the ACCC”.

“They’re very keen to see copies of written correspondence we have received and information about manufacturers who were told to get their name off the website.”

He said the ACCC was clearly aware of a number of challenges in agricultural markets and it recognised the farm sector’s success as a significant contributor to the economy and global food demand depended on farmers being competitive.

Farmers themselves were keen for the service because nothing similar existed in Australia and they did not have time to “run around town collating different quotes from different businesses”.

“Some of these purchases can be worth $10,000, or $15,000 or even $50,000 – it’s fair enough to expect farmers to want unbiased comparisons to work with,” Mr Coleborne said.

However, while not talking openly, farm merchant groups are wary the price quote comparison model dumbs down the farm services business to being all about price, ignoring the customer service and farm advisory backup which retailers must provide.

