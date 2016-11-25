Trent Loos: Trump’s support was obvious

THE massive support for Donald Trump was obvious to anyone who was paying attention even if the Republican’s candidate’s win came as a incredible shock.

That’s the post election assessment of Nebraska-based US beef industry advocate Trent Loos who said while the mainstream media and pollsters badly misjudged the mood of the nation, an indicator was the lack of signage for presidential rival Hillary Clinton.

“We have this tradition of signs in yards and bumper stickers on vehicles,” Mr Loos said.

“In the last few weeks of the campaign, a growing number of people continued to speak about the lack of Hillary signage. Again, it was only the major media that did not take notice.

It was only on election day that it became apparent Trump was headed for victory.



Mr Loos, who runs a ranch in Sherman County, Nebraska, and is broadcast six days a week on radio stations across 22 states in the US.



He said the killer for Hillary Clinton was the American people did not want Hillary Clinton to be president.

“Clinton received one million votes less than Mitt Romney in the 2012 election which was won by Barack Obama.

“Really, it was was a lack of votes that ended Hillary Clinton. The a history of corruption allegations, a lack of trust and a promise of more the same political games were just too much.”

Mr Loos said described the weeks prior to the election as “really strange”.

“All of the media attention was on ‘Donald said this” and ‘Donald said that’ and suddenly it switched to ‘the FBI is re-opening the email investigation’ and finally they slipped in there with ‘your health insurance premium is going up by 25pc’,” he said.

“It really became a numbing experience. I did not have a great deal of confidence on the night of the election until Florida announced that Trump won.

“That would have been about two hours after the majority of the polls came in. Then, state by state, he just kept rolling and it was over.”

Mr Loos said the mainstream media and pollsters simply did not listen to ‘real’ Americans.



“They hated Trump so bad that they quit listening and only heard themselves,” Mr Loos said.



“People tend to believe what they hear most often, even if you are saying it yourself.



“I don’t believe the system is rigged or flawed, I simply believe the liberal media reported what they wanted to happen instead of what was really going on.”



Mr Loos said while Ms Clinton had received more of the total vote, she won less than 5pc of the 3144 US counties spread over the 50 US states.



“It suggests that they only polled in urban areas because they commonly refer to rural America as ‘the fly over region’,” Mr Loos said.



However, Mr Loos said he did not know what motivated previous non-voters to turn out at the ballot box other than Trump stirred up a group of people that wanted to show up and vote.

The Nebraska cattleman said he was confident Trump would ‘Make America great again’.



“What does that mean? We currently have 94.5 million Americans who draw government assistance which is nearly a full third of our total population,” Mr Loos said.



“We have over 20pc of the possible workers who are not employed because government assistance comes too easily.



“The United States of America first became great because our fore fathers understood the concept of creating an incentive with property rights and capitalism. Business owners have suffered greatly under Barack Obama and this nation of great resources has had its production stymied.



“The high cost of doing business (due to overzealous regulations) and the challenge to find a qualified work force must be fixed.



“The attribute about Donald Trump that gives me great hope and faith is that he is a business man. He is not a politician. He is already surrounding himself with great people that are hands on in their business.



“Only 8pc of the people who were part of the Obama administration had any private sector experience and it finally crippled the business climate.

Mr Loos also dismissed suggestions that all trade with the US would be curtailed under Trump.



“That is simply not true,” Mr Loos said.

“The US has ability to produce what the world needs at reasonable prices. We want to take care of America first, as all nations should do, then work at developing those trade partners globally that will be mutually beneficial.



“My belief is that great friends to our nation, such as Australia, are in a much better position with Donald Trump as our new commander in chief.”

