Israeli agribusiness technology explored

A select group of agribusiness leaders has begun a trade mission with the Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce (AICC) NSW to discover more about the start-up nation’s world-leading agri-food technologies.

Chairman of Food Innovation Australia Limited, Peter Schutz, is leading the delegates, including AICC NSW chief executive officer, Michelle Blum, to look at Israel’s dynamic, innovative and commercially successful land-based business ecosystem first-hand.

Israel is recognised for its world-class agricultural management, manufacturing capabilities and sustainable approach to food farming practices.



The mission aims to expand collaborative “farm to fork” agribusiness links between Australia and Israel.

Delegates will also gain a better understanding of Israel’s cluster methodologies, government support policies, and how universities and researchers work collaboratively along the value chain.

The trade mission aligns with the Internet of Things (IoT) and AgriTech Summit in September, where the chamber joined forces with KPMG to host an event which brought industry leaders together to share insights and learnings around Australia’s agri-ecosystem, and what needs to be done locally to capitalise on new opportunities arising from agtech.

"The successful Summit indicated the need for first-hand insights into Israel’s unique ecosystem, with the rising market interest in agtech in Australia,” said AICC’s Ms Blum.

“It was clear a visit to Israel would provide a significant opportunity for agri-industry leaders to get immersed in some of the world’s best agtech innovations."



Chamber's trade mission delegates were likely to gain valuable learnings, life-changing experiences and “wonderful opportunities for business collaboration and partnerships” from their visit to Israel.



The AICC is one of Australia’s most established Chambers of Commerce with a goal to connect members of the Australian and Israeli business communities, and fostering bi-lateral trade, innovation, entrepreneurship.

