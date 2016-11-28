Treasurer agrees to 15pc backpacker tax compromise

FEDERAL Treasurer Scott Morrison has announced support for a compromised 15 per cent backpacker tax that he’s hopeful will pass federal parliament this week during the final sitting week of 2016.

The tax will revert to 32.5pc if the parliament is unable to resolve the matter this week causing further upheaval in the agriculture sector amid concerns about the ongoing loss of critical, seasonal overseas workers.

Mr Morrison said he hoped the backpacker tax issue would be resolved as soon as today and expressed gratitude for the support of SA Senator Nick Xenophon and Victorian Senator Derryn Hinch, while adding he was now waiting for One Nation’s response.

He also pointed to the pragmatic input of SA rural Liberal MP Tony Pasin and other crossbench Senators and members who had worked “passionately” with the government to find a solution.

But he was scathing of the Labor party for “blowing up” the issue and the federal budget with the government’s 15pc compromise, from its original position of 19pc, set to cost the budget $120m.

“This matter has gone through needless difficulty because of the bloody mindlessness and the political game playing of the Labor party which we see writ large every single day,” Mr Morrison said.

“It’s not an opposition committed to actually helping people in rural and regional Australia or in areas that are deeply affected by changes taking place in our economy.

“It’s just an opposition led by a phoney who wants to cause havoc, on every single occasion.

Mr Morrison said the government had been listening to members who’ve been working with the government on the backpacker tax issue which the farm sector opposed increasing to 32.5pc.

The increase was deferred to January 1, during the federal election campaign pending a cross-departmental review.

Mr Morrison said he didn’t think anyone would be disappointed with the 15pc outcome.

But he said the federal parliament would now have a $120 million bill to deal with, as a result of making this change “and that is something I expect the Labor party to come to terms with”.

“Every time they engage in this bloody mindedness and political games with the budget they put our AAA credit rating at risk,” he said of the ALP.

“The villains in this process once again are a wrecking Labor party.

“The villain in this, the phoney in this is Bill Shorten and the Labor party who are quite happy just to blow up the show, blow up the budget on every single occasion, without any regard to the impact that has on hard working Australians every single day.

“The Labor party should be ashamed of themselves.”

The National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) welcomed Mr Morrison’s comments that the government had agreed to a compromise with a 15pc backpacker tax.

NFF CEO Tony Mahar said it had been a painful process but expressed gratitude a 15pc compromise rate had been reached.

“The NFF back to the Colbeck Review said that a rate between 15pc to 19pc was a fair one that would attract backpackers to the sector and be comparable with rates paid to Australian workers,” he said.

“We now ask that the Senate expedite passage of the relevant legislation to provide the long needed certainty to the sector and allow businesses to start rebuilding backpacker interest in on-farm jobs.

“In time we hope that lessons are learned so that the farm sector is never compromised in this way ever again.”