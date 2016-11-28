Woolworths backs Australian pork

WOOLWORTHS has has signed up to use the pink Australian Pork logo on its Christmas hams.

Woolworths has joined the PorkMark program, which uses the logo to help consumers identify products made from 100 per cent Australian pork.

The PorkMark logo started appearing on Woolworths’ products from November 22.

Australian Pork Limited general manager of marketing, Peter Haydon, said the program made country of origin clearer for consumers and congratulated Woolworths on its support for Aussie farmers.

“People want to support Australian farmers by buying Australian ham and the PorkMark helps them do just that,” Mr Haydon said.

“We have hundreds of licensees across the country, but it’s great to have a major supermarket like Woolworths join them in supporting our Australian pig farmers.”

According to APL 69 per cent of people would prefer to buy ham made from Australian pork, but 56pc of consumers remain unaware that ham or bacon made in Australia could be made using imported pork.

“Christmas is just around the corner and to make sure it’s an Australian ham at the centre of celebrations, people should look for the PorkMark logo or buy a bone-in ham.”

The PorkMark will appear on a range of Woolworth’s including Ham Hickory Smoked Gourmet Half; Woolworths half and full leg hams, and the Woolworths Double Smoked Half Leg Ham Bone In, as well as the Woolworths Gold Free Range Leg Ham and Quarter Leg Ham.

