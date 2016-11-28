Mitchell reveals departure from Nationals

FEDERAL Nationals director Scott Mitchell has announced he’ll be stepping down early next year, after serving five years in the job.

Mr Mitchell has held the role since March 2012 and was intimately involved in the Coalition’s successful 2013 and 2016 federal election campaigns where the party bolstered its representative numbers in parliament.

He advised members of the federal parliamentary team and other executive members during a party room meeting in Canberra this morning.

The former Young Nationals president has not yet indicated what his next career move will be but it’s understood he’s considering several potential options, including pursuing commercial opportunities.

Mr Mitchell took up the federal director’s position in Canberra after a three and a half year stint working as Chief of Staff for former WA Nationals leader and Agriculture Minister Terry Reman.

He also worked as a senior trade and policy adviser at the National Farmers Federation and for former Nationals Leader and cabinet minister Mark Vaile.

Hailing from regional Victoria, he was also Federal President of the Young Nationals from 1999 to 2001.

In a statement, Mr Mitchell said with the dust now settling on the 2016 federal election, he had advised the party’s federal management committee and parliamentary party room that he intended to step down as federal director in early 2017.

He said it had been a “privilege” to be the federal director of The Nationals for almost five years and campaign director for the past two federal elections.

“These were two historic elections where The Nationals played a significant role – in 2013, under the leadership of Warren Truss, defeating the Rudd Labor government, and in 2016, under the Leadership of Barnaby Joyce, ensuring the re-election of the Coalition,” he said.

“At both elections, we gained seats, increased our percentage of the Coalition and were thus able to increase our representation in the Coalition Ministry.

“I have been honoured to work closely with two Nationals Leaders in Warren and Barnaby, and I thank them both for their support and friendship.

“I have also been privileged to work closely with two Prime Ministers in Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull.”

Mr Mitchell thanked a range of colleagues including various state and campaign directors.

“Like both my Liberal Party counterparts, I am a strong Coalitionist, and I want to thank Tony Nutt, and Brian Loughnane with whom I enjoyed an exceptional working relationship,” he said.

“I wish to thank my Executive of Larry Anthony, Dexter Davies, John Sharp, Ann McKenzie and past Federal Presidents Christine Ferguson and John Tanner as well as the Federal Parliamentary Party and particularly Mark Coulton MP.

“I also thank our many grass roots members, who work anonymously for the good of the nation, and without whom the party would not exist.

“I wish my successor all the best.

“I am departing this job in the knowledge that The Nationals are in a strong position to do well at the next election and keep Australia in the safe hands of a Coalition government.”