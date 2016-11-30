NFF boosts connections to enforce digital connectivity

THE National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) has joined forces with like-minded groups to bolster lobbying efforts that aim to improve digital connectivity in regional Australia.

NFF revealed today the advocacy groups that have come together to end the data drought had formed the Regional, Rural and Remote Communications Coalition (RRRCC).

It will aim to champion better communications services for consumers and small businesses living in rural, remote or regional areas including for farmers to boost their viability and access to basic social services.

The Coalition includes the NFF and the Australian Communications Consumer Action Network (ACCAN), Country Women’s Association of NSW, the Isolated Children’s Parents’ Association and AgForce Queensland.

ACCAN CEO, Teresa Corbin said the RRRCC was formed to highlight the collective concerns of families, businesses and communities in rural, regional and remote Australia about the lack of equitable access to reliable and quality telecommunications services.

She said 2017 must be the year of delivering real improvements to digital connectivity in the bush.

NFF CEO Tony Mahar said his organisation was pleased to be a member of the new Coalition that’s aiming to tackle the digital divide.

“Our members include some of the most innovative businesses and individuals in Australia - yet we remain locked out of future economic growth and prosperity through the digital divide which is undermining Australia’s productivity,” he said.

“Without leadership and change, Australia risks growing and entrenching the digital divide between urban and rural telecommunications users.

“We risk undermining the opportunities presented by digital innovation to the farming community and rural Australia as a whole.”

Country Women’s Association of NSW President Annette Turner said beyond growing productivity, ending the data drought was also “immensely valuable” for rural, regional and remote communities.

“Getting better digital connectivity in the bush can have such a positive impact on people’s lives and also assist in overcoming the tyrannies of distance,” she said.

“With good connectivity, educational outcomes are improved, health services can be streamlined and business can flourish.”

Federal President of the Isolated Children’s Parents’ Association of Australia Wendy Hick said access, reliability and affordability of service are the most pressing communication issues for families residing in rural and remote Australia.

She said ICPA welcomed the opportunity to work with those advocating for a fair go when it comes to accessing communication services.

“We look forward to contributing to discussions to ensure families living and working in rural and remote Australia have equity of access to a continuing and appropriate education,” she said.

AgForce Queensland Vice-president Georgie Somerset said putting an end to the data drought was one of the highest priorities for regional, rural and remote Australians.

She said effective and affordable mobile phone and internet services provide an economic and social lifeline for people in the bush.

“It’s an essential part of everyday life and is vitally important for community safety, to support business development, enhance children’s education and maintain social connections,” she said.

“That’s why it’s so important for all levels of government and all sides of politics to collaborate with the telecommunications industry to extend and improve services in the bush as quickly as possible.”

The Coalition has developed five fundamental outcomes as measures of equitable connectivity for regional and remote consumers they say are ambitious and achievable, and reflect the pressing need for change.

A universal service obligation that is technology neutral and provides access to both voice and data;

Customer service guarantees and reliability measures to underpin the provision of voice and data services and deliver more accountability from providers and nbn;

Long term public funding for open access mobile network expansion in rural and regional Australia;

Fair and equitable access to Sky Muster satellite services for those with a genuine need for the service, and access which reflects the residential, educational and business needs of rural and regional Australia; and

Fully resourced capacity building programs that build digital ability, and provide learning and effective problem solving support for regional, rural and remote businesses and consumers.