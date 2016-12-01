Backpacker Tax | Rolling Coverage

A TSUNAMI of discontent from farm groups is swelling against Canberra over its handling of the backpacker tax.

The surge comes after crossbench Senators Derryn Hinch, One Nation’s Rod Culleton and Tasmanian Independent Jacqui Lambie rejected a compromise of a 15 per cent tax rate yesterday.

Dairy Connect says politicians must extract their digits

The game of political brinkmanship playing out over the backpacker tax in federal parliament is symptomatic of a serious disconnection between politicians and primary production businesses in regional Australia, according to Dairy Connect .

No politician can take home any pride in the fact yesterday’s proposed 15 per cent tax compromise failed in the Upper House.

“No doubt, very few members of federal parliament have ever run a small farming business or a business of any sort,” according to chief executive officer, Shaughn Morgan.

“The vast majority have never had to roll out of bed at 4am seven days a week to begin milking or to start harvesting carrots at dawn,” he said.

“They clearly have no idea of the critical seasonality of labour supply and just seem to stare blankly when told repeatedly by industry that: ‘This is serious!’.”

“Our politicians are simply playing power games and ignoring the economic realities of life on the farm,” Mr Morgan said.

9AM: Farm sector condemns politicians over backpacker tax debacle



EARLIER:



Unprecedented farmer anger at political game-playing over backpacker tax

Culleton defends backpacker tax stance

