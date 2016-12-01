Truck-road interface is vital

Although there has been a barrage of new technology applied to the trucks moving livestock around the country – ABS braking, stability controls and air suspension are some – the Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association executive director Matthew Munro believes that old is sometimes the best in the bush.

“They work pretty well on sealed roads, but in more rugged places, breakdown and maintence issues come in,” he said. “The more cables you’ve got under your vehicles the more there’s an issue with sticks and stones, that you can’t fix in remote places.”

Asked to speculate on future improvements in the livestock transportation business and whether any innovations were imminent, Mr Munro emphasised the importance of interfacing with the rest of the system, roads and yards, and driver amenities.

He said all the crate design and penning density advances in the world was one thing but protecting meat standards would continue to be a challenge until the road network was improved.

The association last month released a National Animal Welfare Policy for livestock carriers, which lays out 13 key principles for best practice that have been agreed by all six of the ALRTA’s state associations.

ALRTA President Kevin Keenan said that the association has taken a proactive approach to safeguarding animal welfare.

“Caring for live cargos is a unique part of the rural road transport task that is under constant scrutiny by markets, governments and the community”, he said. “The interaction of animal welfare laws, workplace safety laws and road transport laws creates complex challenges in balancing the equally important elements of driver welfare and animal welfare”.

Among the new initiatives are national guidelines for the safe design of ramps and forcing yards, merging truckCare with the award-winning truckSafe accreditation system and established LivestockASSIST – a 24hr national hotline dedicated to coordinating emergency responses.

“Our association now has a holistic approach to promoting positive animal welfare outcomes that commences with pre-transit livestock preparation, through loading, transport, unloading and emergency responses in the rare event that things go wrong.

“We are proud of who we are and what we do. We expect our member operators to uphold the highest possible animal welfare standards at all times.”



As far as other innovations go, both Mr Munro and Queensland LRTA past president David Scott spoke about trailer combinations.

Mr Munro said a new B triple combination, while not having as much application in the livestock sphere, tended to track better and give a better ride, while offering profitability advantages.

The Toowoomba second range crossing and Warrego Highway upgrades were widely anticipated in Queensland circles, according to Mr Scott, with the prospect of A/B triple combinations coming into play.

“Looking into the future, five decks or 42.5m going to Dinmore would save four to six hours of cross-loading.”