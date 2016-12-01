Backpacker tax: Qld farmers rebuke Fitzgibbon

QUEENSLAND Farmers Federation president Stuart Armitage has rebuked Labor’s Shadow Agriculture Minister Joel Fitzgibbon for misinterpreting QFF’s position on the rate of the backpacker’s tax.

The rebuke followed a doorstop media conference outside Parliament House where Labor’s Shadow Agriculture Minister Joel Fitzgibbon claimed the QFF president had supported a 10.5 per cent backpacker tax rate.

Mr Fitzgibbon stated: “This morning I can say that overnight and this morning I have had conversations with the president of the Queensland Farmers Federation who supports 10.5 per cent. He rang me to send that message”. CLICK HERE to read the full transcript.



However, Mr Armitage said QFF had never publicly nominated a preferred tax rate.

“What QFF is calling for is for parliament to do its job and pass an internationally competitive rate that will deliver certainty to farmers and that industry can support,” Mr Armitage said.

“This is not about nominating a particular number, it is about delivering the certainly our members deserve.”

Mr Armitage said QFF’s position has not changed since its statement yesterday. (CLICK HERE).

