Greens break backpacker tax impasse

THE Australian Greens have announced they’ve done a deal with the federal government to break the backpacker tax deadlock, agreeing to a 15 per cent rate.

Australian Greens Leader Dr Richard Di Natale said today was a great day for farmers and the environment, with the deal also seeing an added $100 million going into the Landcare program.

He said common sense had prevailed with the Green’s cleaning up the “mess” that was of the government’s own making.

The Greens have also secured changes to the superannuation rate paid to farmers which would make the backpacker tax rate effectively 13pc.