ADM selling its GrainCorp stake for $387m

US farm commodities giant Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) has entered into an underwriting agreement to sell its contentious 19.9 per cent stake in GrainCorp for $387 million.

“As part of our ongoing portfolio management, we carefully considered our equity investment position in GrainCorp and determined that we could better meet our long-term returns objectives by reallocating that capital,” said ADM Chairman and chief executive officer Juan Luciano.



“This transaction will allow us to further reduce our invested capital, and it will provide cash that we can redeploy to higher-return investments as we continue to execute our balanced capital-allocation framework.”

The transaction has been executed by way of an underwritten sale to an underwriter.



Under the terms of the agreement, ADM will sell all of its 19.9pc in the issued capital in GrainCorp at a price of $8.53 per share.

ADM began a protracted takeover bid for GrainCorp when it launched a surprise share buying spree in late 2012.

A year later its $3 billion takeover bid for the Sydney-based group was memorably blocked by then-Treasurer Joe Hockey after a split decision on the takeover by the Foreign Investment Review Board.