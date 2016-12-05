Thundertorms kick off week

A large low pressure trough stretching from the Northern Territory to the south east corner will bring unsettled weather conditions to the Mid North Coast on Monday and Tuesday

Monday will likely feature thunderstorms from around noon through to late evening. This activity will be interspersed with showers.

Graeme Brittain from weatherzone said Monday would also see hot conditions. “The maximum will be 32 degrees, which is four degrees over the December average,” he said.

“We are looking at similar conditions on Tuesday, although it looks to be a bit cooler with a maximum of 29 degrees.”

Mr Brittain said Wednesday would be cooler again – 26 degree maximum – although there will be a chance of some showers. The mid to high 20s will continue into Thursday and Friday.

Sea breezes are the dominate feature of the winds for the week while there are no major concerns for sea conditions during the week. “Anyone going outside should take extreme care during this week.”

