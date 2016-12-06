French-style value-added venture opened by Andrews Meat

Andrews Meat Industries, the 56-year-old family fresh meat and food manufacturing business, has unveiled its state-of-the-art new kitchen in Sydney.

Assistant Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, Craig Laundy, officially launched the new $20 million “sous-vide” kitchen which is one of the most advanced cooked food service operations in the country in terms of technology and scale.



The 5000 square metre operation can produce 600,000 ready-made meals a week or up to 200 tonnes of cooked product servicing more than 1600 hospitality customers.

Sous-vide is the French term describing a cooking technique where food is cooked in vacuum sealed air tight bags immersed in low, precise temperature water baths for long periods of time.



Translated to English it means “under vacuum”.



Andrews Meat Industries chief executive officer, Peter Andrews junior, said it was the first facility of its kind in Australia.



The investment highlighted the company’s strategic transition from a commodity based business to a value-added food manufacturing company targeting new opportunities in the domestic and export markets.

Since it was founded by hiss father in 1951, Andrews Meat has expanded from a fresh meat cutting business to a diversified food service, value-added cooked and export business serving wholesale, retail and hospitality customers in more than 20 markets globally.

Diversification and growth accelerated in July 2014 when Andrews forged a partnership with JBS, the world’s largest meat processing company, with similar family origins through the Batista family of Brazil.

"In less than two years since the partnership was established, we’ve been able to grow exports by 116 per cent and increase headcount by 15pc,”Mr Andrews said.



“We’ve continued to invest in our foundation butchery business which remains our core focus and strength.



“This sort of growth would not have been achievable without the access to JBS’ investment capital and opportunities through its network of international customers and brands.”

“The success of the relationship is a result of common goals, shared vision and a mutual respect for the people and values behind both the Andrews and Batista family organisations.”

Andrews Meat Industries comprises three key divisions – food service, value added (cooked), and export.



Andrews Meat supplies all areas of the hospitality industry including restaurants, cafes, clubs, hotels and resort groups, as well as other industries including health and aged care, education, aviation and sporting venues.

Assistant Industry, Innovation and Science Minister Mr Laundy was delighted to officially launch the kitchen facility in his local electorate.

“The Andrews-JBS partnership and the launch of its Creative Food Solutions kitchen is an excellent case study on the positive impact direct foreign investment can have, and the benefits it can provide in terms of investment in innovation, growth and jobs,” he said.

“This is one of the most advanced cooking facilities across Australia and is a testament to the Andrew’s family vision and commitment to innovation which has created local jobs and enabled an Australian family food manufacturing business to compete in the global market.”