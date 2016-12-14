App lifts growers' biosecurity ability

BIOSECURITY has stepped up on horticulture properties with the launch of a smartphone app from Plant Health Australia.

The free FarmBiosecurity app is available for both Apple and Android devices, and allows livestock and crop producers to create their own personalised biosecurity plan.

Plant Health Australia's national horticulture manager, Alison Saunders, said the app is framed around the six biosecurity essentials.

“If you are wondering how to implement biosecurity measures on-farm, the six essentials are a good place to start," Ms Saunders said.

"The app is based on the Farm Biosecurity Action Planner, so no matter how you prefer to do business, you will be able to create a plan and get started."

Growers can create a biosecurity plan on the app with ease.

Users elect the actions that apply to their farm or enter their own actions.

The selections then become a to-do list that can be shared with others or e-mailed and printed out.

Animal Health Australia’s executive manager biosecurity and product integrity services, Duncan Rowland, said FarmBiosecurity was a great resource for producers on the go.

“The app is easy to use and allows producers to take their biosecurity plan with them wherever they go, even if there is no internet access," he said.

"Users can also create as many plans as they like, which is helpful for those who have multiple properties or production areas.

“Photos can also be attached as reminders for later actions or to let others know what activities need to be done.

"And, if you happen to spot anything unusual while you’re out and about, the emergency hotline numbers for both plant and livestock producers are just a tap away."

To download the FarmBiosecurity app, simply search for "FarmBiosecurity" in the App store or Google Play.

Those with a Windows-based smartphone will also be catered for, with a Windows-ready version of the app coming soon.

*Visit: www.farmbiosecurity.com.au/FarmBiosecurity-app