Scholarship program: Rural Bank seeks bright young ag-talent

SCHOOL leavers seeking to pursue a career in agriculture are being encouraged to apply for a 2017 Rural Bank Scholarship.

The national program has nine tertiary scholarships available to first-time undergraduate students eager to kick-start their careers in the Australian agribusiness sector.

Recipients of the program will receive financial support to the value of $5000 for the first year of their studies to contribute to the costs of accommodation, course materials, equipment and tutoring. The scholarship funding will also be extended to support the second year of studies, subject to academic performance.

Rural Bank managing director and CEO Alexandra Gartmann said the program acknowledges that the Australian farming sector is dependent on the next generation of rural leaders who will bring fresh and innovative approaches to the sector.

“At Rural Bank, we are firmly committed to delivering knowledge and leadership for Australian farmers to grow and this begins with those who are just setting out on their career within this dynamic sector,” Mr Gartmann said.

“But for rural, regional and remote students, there are often challenges associated with accessing tertiary education. We are proud to help remove some of these challenges and foster this important pool of talent, which is spread right across the country.

“Having backed more than 160 students over 25 years, we have learnt the importance of supporting young people to pursue a successful and rewarding agricultural career.

“We’re excited to extend the Rural Bank Scholarship Program to deliver strong national support and guidance to nine more students who are striving to achieve their career goals.

“We will also see our established scholarship alumni continue to grow in strength and presence as we welcome the 2017 recipients from around the country.

Students wishing to be considered for the 2017 Rural Bank Scholarship Program are encouraged to apply before January 27.



