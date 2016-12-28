Robotics to take citrus spotlight

ROBOTICS will be one of the key topics discussed at next year’s Citrus Technical Forum and Field Day in March.

Mildura will once again host the event where some 350 growers and industry representatives are expected to take part in two days (March 1 - 2) covering the latest in research and technology developments.



The program will cover a broad range of topics covering technology improvements on farm and postharvest including the latest on research and development from Australia and around the world, including the use of robotics.

There will also be field visits to the Mildura Fruit Company, as well as to local orchards.

Keynote addresses will be given by two internationally renowned citrus specialists in South Africa’s Citrus Research International manager of research, Dr Tim Grout, and Spanish consulting company Nova Fruits’ general manager, John Chavarria.

Citrus Australia CEO, Judith Damiani, said the event will provide growers and packers with a glimpse into future technologies with practical applications and provide a platform for researchers to showcase their work.

“New technology is the lifeblood of any primary industry, and the citrus industry is no exception. Unless we continue to invest in better ways to grow, pack and market our products to the world, we will get left behind,” she said.

“The format of the event will encourage growers to participate in a setting they feel comfortable in.

“It will also include displays of new equipment, products and services by commercial companies and provide a great opportunity to network.”

The event will take place at the Mildura Arts Centre. Attendees will include growers, packers, marketers, exporters, researchers, government representatives, commercial providers and Horticulture Innovation Australia.

Registration is now open. To register online through the Mildura Arts Centre website, click here or to download a PDF version of the registration form, click here.

