Ag does well at Export Awards

THREE agriculture-related businesses were highly recognised in the 54th Australian Export Awards held in Brisbane in November.

The Riverland-based almond co-operative Almondco Australia was named the Australian Regional Exporter of the Year for the second time in five years, while Tasmanian business Australian Honey Products secured the Agribusiness Award.

Agricultural software manufacturer, Sentek Technologies, picked up the Environmental Solutions Award for its data analytics and crop monitoring programs.

Almondco Australia is a co-operative of 140 growers from SA, VIC and NSW.

Judges described Almondco as a strong business with positive export growth prospects and “a strong advocate of the Australian agricultural industry”.

Almondco processes and markets the crops of 85 per cent of all almond growers in Australia.

Almondco managing director Brenton Woolston said the award was the result of a team effort.

“To be recognised as one of the best operators in the country underlines the quality of people involved throughout our value chain,” he said.

“More than one million tonnes of almonds are produced across the world every year, so to maintain a point of difference as a co-operative is very important.

“Our mission is to maximise value for all stakeholders, from our smallest grower member through to the largest retail chain, and we have always recognised that we must compete on something more than price.

“Delivering for our members and customers remains our priority.”

Business Council of Co-operatives and Mutuals chief executive officer Melina Morrison said the award was an important recognition of a great Australian business at a time when agricultural co-operatives were coming back into fashion.

“Co-operatives help farmers compete in global markets and improve returns to the farmgate and provide a way for smaller producers to unite to gain access to markets that favour larger players," she said.

AGRIBUSINESS AWARD: Commonwealth Bank general manager regional & agribusiness banking, Adrian Parker, congratulates Australian Honey Products managing director, Lindsay Bourke, on winning the Agribusiness Award. Picture: Eddie Safarik Images.

“By cutting out the middle guy, co-operatives ensure all the benefits flow back to the producers.

“This improves the level of reinvestment on the farm and strengthens the local economy since profits don’t leak out of the region.”

Australian Honey Products (AHP) won the Agribusiness Award for its continued quality awards and product exports.

AHP’s biggest export markets include China, Hong Kong, Canada, Oman, Korea, Japan and Taiwan. In 2015–16, it increased exports by 18 per cent, achieved through direct sales and selling to Australian honey exporters.

Lindsay Bourke started his apiary business with 200 hives while working as a firefighter. Today, AHP exports 65pc of its award-winning products to Asia, Europe and North America.

AHP’s honey is cultivated from leatherwood trees in Tasmania’s pristine Tarkine rainforest.

In addition to its active and organic honey, AHP offers ales, meads, honey nectar concentrates and a honey mead whisky.

The company also provides a pollination service for the Tasmanian agricultural sector and exports live bees to Canada.

In 2015, AHP’s leatherwood honey was judged the World’s Best Honey at the World Beekeeping Awards in Seoul. Its honey meads and ales also received medals.

To keep up with demand for its products, AHP opened a new state-of-the-art production facility in Launceston in 2016.

The facility will allow the company to expand its production capacity, as well as develop health food products in the future.

A strong advocate for the honey industry, AHP launched a Certificate III beekeeping training program in 2014.

The first three beekeepers graduated from the program in 2016. Mr Bourke was named the Biosecurity Farmer of the Year at the 2015 Farmer of the Year awards for his efforts to safeguard beehives against the varroa mite.

Judges praised Australian Honey Products for its inspiring development of international markets for a unique product that is utilising its environmental credential and personal approach very effectively.

Environmental Award winner, Sentek Technologies, was given the nod for its continued investment in research and development to ensure its products are easy to use and provide value for money.

In 2015–16, export sales to Europe increased 75pc, due in part to the company’s strong working relationship with an integration partner.

Sentek’s clients include thousands of growers of over 100 crop types, China's Meteorological Administration and the US National Ecological Observatory Network.

In the US, Sentek products were selected for more than 85pc of grants in subsidy regions on the east and west coasts during 2015–16.

Some of these sales were realised during the financial year, with the vast bulk to follow in 2017.

The company’s US presence has strengthened considerably and includes a warehouse and two new staff members.

The Australian Export Awards is a national program that recognises and honours Australian companies engaged in international business who have achieved sustainable growth through innovation and commitment.