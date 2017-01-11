Honey Gold mangoes roll on

MANGO BOSS: Pinata Farms managing director, Gavin Scurr, says a warm autumn and late winter flowering in all Honey Gold growing regions had delayed harvesting by a fortnight.

THE Honey Gold mango season rolls on despite growers expecting a slight decrease in volume consistent with lower yields for all varieties nationally.



The harvest of Honey Gold, a variety grown exclusively by Pinata Farms, began in the Northern Territory last November.

Pinata Farms managing director, Gavin Scurr, said a warm autumn and late winter flowering in all Honey Gold growing regions had delayed harvesting by a fortnight.



This would result in a drop of about 10 per cent in volume on last year's bumper crop, he said.

"We've had two great years consecutively including a record crop in 2014-2015, so to back up with another reasonable crop - while not a record, is rewarding," he said.

"We never expect a massive crop after late flowering.



Mr Scurr said due to 2016’s late onset of winter, the trees took a little while to settle down and produce fruit.

"Growers of all varieties in various locations tell the same story. The Honey Gold crop has fared better than some and is comparable to others. Fruit quality is still exceptionally good and consumers can expect some great-eating mangoes over summer," he said.

Piñata Farms and 36 contracted growers produce specialty Honey Gold mangoes in the Northern Territory, Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia for national distribution between November and March.



VALUABLE TRAY: Honey Gold mangoes are produced exclusively by Pinata Farms.

About 170,000 trees are under cultivation.

Most of the Honey Gold crop is produced in Queensland where harvesting began in early December.



The Wamuran crop is currently on track for harvesting to begin in early February.

About two per cent of the Honey Gold crop will again be exported to New Zealand, the United States and Asia.

Mr Scurr said a new quality standard for first grade Australian mangoes, taking effect this season, would have little impact on Piñata Farms.

The Australian Mango Industry Association (AMIA) and Australia's leading retailers have agreed on the standard in which retailers will accept more first grade fruit with slight aesthetic imperfections.

"All Honey Gold mangoes currently fetch a premium, so there is virtually no change in our specifications. For consumers, there will be more mangoes and they will still eat fantastically well - some fruit might just have a slight blemish," Mr Scurr said.

GOLDEN HARVEST: Piñata Farms has more than 10,000 Honey Gold mango trees growing at Wamuran, south-east Queensland.

The story Honey Gold mangoes roll on first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.