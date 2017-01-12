New leader for banana industry

NEW TEAM: Some of the ABGC board members, from left, deputy chair Ben Franklin (North Queensland), chair Stephen Lowe (Tully), Jade Buchanan (Innisfail) and Paul Inderbitzin (Lakeland).

VETERAN Tully banana grower Stephen Lowe is the new chair of the Australian Banana Growers’ Council (ABGC).



A former ABGC deputy chair, Mr Lowe has been growing bananas on the coast for 22 years and takes the reins from South Johnstone grower Doug Phillips who stood down from the role after five years at the helm.



North Queensland director Ben Franklin will take over as deputy chair, while New South Wales grower Stephen Spear was appointed treasurer.



Mr Lowe thanked Mr Phillips for his dedication and tireless work during his time as chair, acknowledging the outstanding contribution.



“On behalf of the board, I can say Doug leaves the ABGC with respect and gratitude for his dedication and tireless work during his time as chair,” Mr Lowe said.



“He has made a significant impact on the ABGC, the industry and the community as a whole.



“The past 21 months, with the outbreak of Panama TR4, were a particularly challenging time for all involved in the banana industry.



“During this time Doug not only became ‘the face’ of the ABGC but was instrumental in helping to ‘steer our ship’ through what was initially very unchartered waters, for growers in Queensland.”



While his time as chair included “challenging times”, Mr Phillips said overall he had enjoyed the role.



“It was an honour,” Mr Phillips said. “A lot of trust is placed in you as chair and I would like to thank people for their support over the years - the staff, current and past directors, as well as the growers as a whole.



Mr Phillips said Panama TR4 was the biggest challenged faced by the board and it would continue to dominate the agenda in coming years.

“I believe the industry is very well placed to deal with this incursion in the most effective manner,” Mr Phillips said.



“We also faced challenges of various kinds throughout the last five years, from the review of Horticulture Australia through to the Banana Freckle incursion.”



Mr Lowe said he looked forward to serving the industry in his new role, tackling future challenges and continuing to advance the interests of banana growers nation-wide.



“To follow in Doug’s footsteps is going to be a hard act to follow, but our board is excited about the future and continuing our work in representing growers Australia-wide,” Mr Lowe said.



Innisfail banana grower Jade Buchanan, LMB Farms, and Tully grower Leon Collins were appointed directors, filling vacancies left by Mr Phillips and Steve Lizzio. New South Wales director. Former ABGC Treasurer Peter Molenaar retired from the board.

