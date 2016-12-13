Objective carcase measurement funding push

RED meat producers will be asked if they are collectively willing to bankroll a $151 million objective carcase measurement system that has the potential to revolutionise the way meatworks pay for livestock.

DEXA, which stands for Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry, objectively measures the amount of meat, fat and bone in a carcase, enabling meatworks to accurately assess and then pay producers based on the actual amount of saleable meat produced. The technology is already very widely used in human health.

DEXA is also expected to deliver an unprecented level of feedback on carcase performance enabling massive efficiency gains across the industry through the selection and breeding of higher performance animals.

The objective measurement system would do away with the grid system in its current form, which is based on carcase weight, a measurement of the meat yield using the P8 rib site, and dentition. The current system has long been criticised as being overly subjective and as a ‘best guess’ effectively averages prices paid to producers. Dentition has been particularly is a highly unreliable indicator of age or meat quality.

The DEXA project has been assembled by Meat and Livestock Australia as part of the Meat Industry Strategic Plan 2020. Industry is now being asked if it is willing to contribute the equivalent of 20 per cent of $5/head industry levy to install the DEXA technology in up to 89 Aus-Meat accredited facilities.

MLA managing director Richard Norton told a DEXA workshop in Brisbane on Monday that the decision whether or not implement the technology was for producers, as the $151m would be sourced as a commercial loan and pay using producers levies over a 10 year period.

Mr Norton said MLA was determining the number of Aus-Meat facilities willing to take up the DEXA offering.

Processors who opt in and adopt the technology would be required to provide carcase composition information back to producers as part of a more transparent and efficient red meat chain, he said.

Trial work is being carried out by JBS, Teys and ACC.

