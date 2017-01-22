Oji Fibre Solutions to build new plant in Qld

CARTON BOSS: Oji Fibre Solutions CEO Dr Jon Ryder says the Queensland expansion is an exciting development for the company.

ANOTHER player in the Australian corrugated fibre packaging market will set up shop in Queensland.

Oji Fibre Solutions has announced its intentions to develop a new paper-based packaging facility at Yatala, housed within a Green Star rated building and will initially employ about 50 people.



The new facility will manufacture and supply corrugated packaging products to end use markets throughout Queensland, northern NSW and the Northern Territory.

Oji Fibre Solutions packaging facilities produce a range of paper-based products for the horticulture, dairy, meat, beverage, seafood, reseller and industrial sectors in New Zealand and Australia.



The company is owned by Oji Holdings and Innovation Network Corporation of Japan.



Oji Fibre Solutions CEO Dr Jon Ryder described it as an exciting development for Oji Fibre Solutions.



“It will expand our packaging business in Australia, allowing us to better service existing customers and to grow new customers in this part of Australia,” Dr Ryder said.

“This confirms our commitment to grow our business in Australia and New Zealand.



“We believe there is opportunity to take advantage of the increasing demand for corrugated packaging in Queensland and the Yatala project fits our strategy to increase vertical integration across our pulp, paper and packaging businesses.”

The company’s general manager of packaging in Australia, Nick Molloy, said Oji Fibre Solutions is broadly recognised for its high performance packaging products, particularly for demanding supply chains.



“The market has encouraged us to expand our manufacturing footprint and we look forward to offering customers more choice,” Mr Molloy said.

The announcement follows a recent expansion and upgrade project at the company’s Auckland paper bag making facility, which is on track for completion in 2016, and further investments in its pulp, paper and packaging facilities in New Zealand and Australia.

The development has received support from the Queensland State Government through the Advance Queensland Industry Attraction Fund, and from the Gold Coast City Council’s Investment Attraction Program.

The story Oji Fibre Solutions to build new plant in Qld first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.