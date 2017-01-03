Registrations open for Hort Connections

REGISTRATIONS are open for delegates to the inaugural Hort Connections 2017 to be held at the Adelaide Convention Centre from May 15-17.



The event combines the National Horticulture Convention and PMA Fresh Connections, bringng together the largest number of growers, supply chain members, government stakeholders and industry service providers in the Australian horticulture industry.

Hort Connections is a joint initiative between Ausveg and PMA Australia – New Zealand (PMA A-NZ), and will be co-hosted alongside a range of horticulture industry bodies including Australian Organic, Onions Australia and Irrigation Australia.

Ausveg national marketing manager Nathan McIntyre said growers and whole-of-supply-chain members are encouraged to take advantage of the significant early bird savings available for delegates to attend.



“This is a not-to-be-missed opportunity for delegates to come together in one central location and network with their peers from many areas of horticulture, including vegetables, potatoes, onions, fresh fruit, cut flowers, certified organic growers and the irrigation industry,” Mr McIntyre said.

Hort Connections 2017 will build on the success of previous events, incorporating international speakers, an expansive trade show and networking opportunities.

PMA Australia-New Zealand CEO Darren Keating said the speaker sessions will offer a combination of cross-industry presentations as well as streams dedicated to a particular segment of the horticulture industry.



“These sessions will run in conjunction with the trade show, where delegates will be able to visit over 250 exhibitors showcasing the industry’s latest innovations and service offerings in the fresh produce and horticulture industry,” Mr Keating said.

“The event will also include a range of networking events that will ensure that Hort Connections is the most influential space on the Australasian scene for networking, education and business for the entire fresh produce industry.”

Mr McIntyre said in the coming months, the organising committee will continue discussions with more industry groups to create a truly unified event for the Australian horticulture industry.

“We are determined to ensure the Australian horticulture industry will benefit from the largest premier horticultural event in the southern hemisphere. It’s the opportune time to make sure you don’t miss out on attending this event,” he said.

For more information on the program or to register, www.visithortconnections.com.au.



The story Registrations open for Hort Connections first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.