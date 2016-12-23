Veggies could get culinary overhaul

TABLE PLACE: Ausveg and Horticulture Innovation Australia commissioned a study to look at creative ways of including more vegetables into Australian diets.

THERE could be some new competition to the traditional roasted vegetables on Christmas dinner tables this year.

The vegetable industry is hoping creations such as beetroot brownies, pumpkin fries and green bean omelettes could be some out-of-the-box suggestions to get Australians eating more vegetables.



Following Horticulture Innovation Australia (HIA)-commissioned research that investigated opportunities for more vegetable meal occasions, the industry has been armed with a collection of meal ideas that put vegetables front and centre and range from the wholesome to the indulgent.

The research, performed by Horizon, suggests that the best options either link new ideas for using vegetables to existing eating habits, highlight new options for eating vegetables using regular cooking techniques, or remind consumers of what they already know but may forget when they’re in the kitchen.



NEW DISH: Beetroot brownies- one of the suggested recipes.

Ausveg spokesperson Dimi Kyriakou said the great thing about vegetables is their versatility.



“When they can be eaten raw or cooked, and they have such a wide range of flavours, it’s easy to find a quick and easy option to make everyday meals that little bit healthier by adding a serve of vegetables,” she said.

“There are a wide range of every-day meal options that already place vegetables in the middle of the plate, from capsicum omelettes for breakfast to carrot cake for dessert.



“These old favourites offer a great jumping-off point for new meal ideas.”

Ms Kyriakou said the key to connecting with consumers is to suggest meals that combine new ideas with old habits, and show how easy it is to introduce vegetables into what they’re already eating.



“Some of the ideas with the most potential for increasing consumption are simple solutions, like adding grated carrot into a burger or throwing chopped broccoli into a frittata,” she said.



CHIP CHANGE: Pumpkin fries could be one way of getting more vegetables into Australian diets.

“Others bring veggies into meals where consumers might not usually consider them an option, such as beetroot brownies or capsicum sorbet.

“If the industry can get these ideas to consumers at the key decision-making points of their food purchases, and arm them with the know-how to try out these recipes, this research offers a great opportunity to introduce new vegetable consumption occasions into Australian households.”

Coming to a Plate Near You?

BEETROOT

Roast beetroot and walnut salad

Baked beetroot chips

Balsamic BBQ beetroot

BROCCOLI

Broccoli and pesto pasta sauce

Broccoli frittata

Broccoli fritters

CABBAGE

Cabbage rolls with fillings

Chicken and cabbage salad

Lamb and cabbage rolls

CAPSICUM

Stuffed capsicum

Capsicum, avocado and tomato salad

Tomato, sausage and capsicum pasta

CARROTS

Grated carrots with burgers or in patties

Balsamic grilled carrots

Bolognese sauce with carrots

CAULIFLOWER

Grilled spiced cauliflower

Roasted cauliflower salad

Spiced cauliflower soup

EGGPLANT

Bolognese-stuffed eggplant

Grilled eggplant

Grilled eggplant with rocket fetta salad

GREEN BEANS

Prosciutto and green beans pasta

Green beans omelette

Green beans nicoise salad

LEEKS

Pasta with bacon and leeks

Leek and herb-stuffed potatoes

Leek cheese potato tortilla

PUMPKIN

Pumpkin fries

Roast pumpkin creamy pasta

BBQ pumpkin with paprika

SWEET CORN

Chicken and sweet corn soup

Sweet corn with pepper and lime

Sweet corn chorizo frittata

