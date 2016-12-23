Veggies could get culinary overhaul

THERE could be some new competition to the traditional roasted vegetables on Christmas dinner tables this year.
The vegetable industry is hoping creations such as beetroot brownies, pumpkin fries and green bean omelettes could be some out-of-the-box suggestions to get Australians eating more vegetables.
Following Horticulture Innovation Australia (HIA)-commissioned research that investigated opportunities for more vegetable meal occasions, the industry has been armed with a collection of meal ideas that put vegetables front and centre and range from the wholesome to the indulgent.
The research, performed by Horizon, suggests that the best options either link new ideas for using vegetables to existing eating habits, highlight new options for eating vegetables using regular cooking techniques, or remind consumers of what they already know but may forget when they’re in the kitchen.
Ausveg spokesperson Dimi Kyriakou said the great thing about vegetables is their versatility.
“When they can be eaten raw or cooked, and they have such a wide range of flavours, it’s easy to find a quick and easy option to make everyday meals that little bit healthier by adding a serve of vegetables,” she said.
“There are a wide range of every-day meal options that already place vegetables in the middle of the plate, from capsicum omelettes for breakfast to carrot cake for dessert.
“These old favourites offer a great jumping-off point for new meal ideas.”
Ms Kyriakou said the key to connecting with consumers is to suggest meals that combine new ideas with old habits, and show how easy it is to introduce vegetables into what they’re already eating.
“Some of the ideas with the most potential for increasing consumption are simple solutions, like adding grated carrot into a burger or throwing chopped broccoli into a frittata,” she said.
“Others bring veggies into meals where consumers might not usually consider them an option, such as beetroot brownies or capsicum sorbet.
“If the industry can get these ideas to consumers at the key decision-making points of their food purchases, and arm them with the know-how to try out these recipes, this research offers a great opportunity to introduce new vegetable consumption occasions into Australian households.”
Coming to a Plate Near You?
BEETROOT
- Roast beetroot and walnut salad
- Baked beetroot chips
- Balsamic BBQ beetroot
BROCCOLI
- Broccoli and pesto pasta sauce
- Broccoli frittata
- Broccoli fritters
CABBAGE
- Cabbage rolls with fillings
- Chicken and cabbage salad
- Lamb and cabbage rolls
CAPSICUM
- Stuffed capsicum
- Capsicum, avocado and tomato salad
- Tomato, sausage and capsicum pasta
CARROTS
- Grated carrots with burgers or in patties
- Balsamic grilled carrots
- Bolognese sauce with carrots
CAULIFLOWER
- Grilled spiced cauliflower
- Roasted cauliflower salad
- Spiced cauliflower soup
EGGPLANT
- Bolognese-stuffed eggplant
- Grilled eggplant
- Grilled eggplant with rocket fetta salad
GREEN BEANS
- Prosciutto and green beans pasta
- Green beans omelette
- Green beans nicoise salad
LEEKS
- Pasta with bacon and leeks
- Leek and herb-stuffed potatoes
- Leek cheese potato tortilla
PUMPKIN
- Pumpkin fries
- Roast pumpkin creamy pasta
- BBQ pumpkin with paprika
SWEET CORN
- Chicken and sweet corn soup
- Sweet corn with pepper and lime
- Sweet corn chorizo frittata
The story Veggies could get culinary overhaul first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.