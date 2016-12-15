AFL Country Game headed for MCG

NATIONALS leader and Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Barnaby Joyce has teamed-up with AFL legend Kevin Sheedy to promote a fixture dedicated to promoting regional Australia.

Round eight of season 2017 will see the second annual Country Game be played at the MCG between Geelong and Essendon, to celebrate achievements in the regions, those of including Australian farmers.

Last year the match was held during the day on round four at the AFL’s number on stadium - but this year’s match will aim to boost the concept by playing it at night while also coinciding with a scheduled bye for country football and netball leagues.

Mr Sheedy coached Essendon to four premierships from 1981 until 2007 and played in three premierships for Richmond with all seven titles featuring a strong line-up of country footballers like the Daniher brothers who hailed from the NSW Riverina region.

He also championed the Anzac Day game concept that’s regarded as one of the best promotional matches on the annual AFL calendar.

The match between Essendon and Collingwood started in 1995 and is played on Anzac Day, April 25, each season and matches or exceeds the excitement and interest generated by finals fixtures with crowds of 80,000 plus.

Mr Sheedy joined with the Nationals leader and new Victorian Murray MP and one-time Fremantle Dockers coach and Geelong player Damian Drum in Canberra recently to speak up about this year’s Country Game.

Mr Drum said the match would be a great tribute for anybody who has had anything to do with country Australia.

Mr Sheedy said the Country Game and the whole weekend of AFL fixtures in round eight next year would be used to celebrate the “wonderful achievements” of Australian country people over the last 200-years, in helping to build the nation.

For Mr Joyce, the sport of AFL is not a natural fit given he’s a rugby union enthusiast at heart and player.

During a lengthy playing career, noted for competing in several country leagues in NSW and Queensland, where his political life has also taken him, he pulled on the boots alongside teammates who have gone on to play for the Australian Wallabies.

In a Facebook post, Mr Joyce said “don’t we all love our sport” and predicted the AFL Country Game, focussed on regional Australia, would be an “absolute cracker”.

“I’m going to put my shoulder to the wheel – let’s make it happen – let’s make it big,” he said.