LNP’s safety catch on lever action changes

Queensland’s LNP wants to be its own master as far as changes to firearms categories goes.

Immediately after last Friday’s Council of Australian Governments (COAG) resolution to tighten restrictions on lever-action shotguns was announced, KAP state crossbenchers Rob Katter and Shane Knuth slammed the outcome, saying they would oppose moves to reclassify the firearms to more restrictive categories.



COAG agreed to reclassify lever-action shotguns with a capacity of greater than five rounds into category D, and lever-action guns with a capacity of five rounds or less into category B.

Both were previously available to gun owners with a category A licence.

Category D is the most restrictive weapon category, held by only a few hundred people in Australia.

Mr Katter warned Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to expect a hostile parliament when trying to force any amendments to the National Firearms Agreement through next year.

"It is now up to the LNP and other crossbenchers to show resolve and support the KAP's position to stop the arbitrary reclassification of lever-action shotguns,” he said.

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls hasn’t ruled out blocking the restrictions but said there had not been enough consultation with gun owners.

“We’ll have a look at it and we’ll act in the best interests of Queenslanders. We don’t take our riding instructions from Canberra,” Mr Nicholls said.

“We already have strong laws in Queensland that protect people and make sure only the right people get those sorts of weapons.

“We want to understand exactly why it is that it’s thought necessary to ban it.

“We don’t think you should just ban these outright; you should understand exactly what the need for them is.”

Mr Katter said lever-action shotguns were widely used, and any reclassification may trigger a taxpayer funded buy-back, which was not in the interest of Queenslanders.



