Monsoon season developing | Video

VERY active shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the monsoon are now occurring over Indonesia.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Morgan said heading into Christmas it's that time of year when we start to look at the development of the monsoon to the north of Australia.

“At the moment, we can see some very active shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the monsoon over Indonesia,” Mr Morgan said.



“In satellite imagery, the yellow colours are the coldest cloud tops, the highest thunderstorms, or the most active.”

BOM: Monsoon season developing.

Mr Morgan said the shower and thunderstorm activity about the Top End was normal for this time of year and not associated with the monsoon.



“At the moment, the monsoon trough is still to the northwest of Australia, through the Indian Ocean,” Mr Morgan said.



“The region of strongest winds to the north of the trough indicates the monsoon bursts. The monsoon bursts come from the north west. These are these north westerly winds that come from across the equator into the southern hemisphere.”

Mr Morgan said it was the it was the north westerly winds that marked the monsson.



“They bring showers and thunderstorms; as opposed to south easterly winds, which we see across northern Australia for most of the year,” Mr Morgan said.



“As we move into the weekend we'll start to see the strongest winds move further east and the monsoon trough develop in the Arafura Sea.



“We can see the convergence of these winds to the north of the trough—that's really going to help strengthen the trough and develop it over the weekend. In terms of rainfall, we start to see rainfall accumulate in the coming days, most heavily to the north of the trough, still through Indonesia.

“We might expect well over 100mm to the north of the trough about many parts; but it’s as we move into next week that we'll be watching the movement of the trough quite closely, as it moves further south.



“As it does move further south … Well, it's a little too early to tell exactly what will happen in terms of rainfall or how much we might get, but we can always be confident with an active monsoon burst over northern Australia of seeing some reasonably good totals.

“So in this active monsoon period weather patterns can change quickly, so it's important to stay aware of all the latest forecasts and warnings. With a monsoon trough in the region, tropical lows may form at any time, and these bring with them an increased risk of tropical cyclone formation.

“Heavy rain and flash flooding can occur with any active monsoon burst, so it's important to be prepared for severe weather of any type and follow guidance from emergency services.”



