SunRice profit dips to $20.8m after lean harvest and price drop

This year’s small Australian rice harvest and tumbling international prices have hit SunRice’s after-tax half-year profits, down 13 per cent on last year to $20.8 million.

Good seasonal conditions for livestock producers have also dampened sales for the company’s stockfeed division.

The six month trading period to October 13 saw the southern NSW based national marketer and processing group report an 11.5pc drop in consolidated revenue to $568.3m.

SunRice said its profit was still in line with projections given challenging global and domestic conditions.

Globally rice markets had been oversupplied and under significant price pressure, while weaker economies in several key markets, particularly the Papua New Guinea have hurt export earnings, too.

Hearteningly however, the company’s international rice segment traded greater volumes during the past six month and the farmer-owned company’s US division SunFoods, returned to profitability after a rebound in the size of the Californian crop.

A lack of locally-grown rice to supply SunRice’s regular buyers overseas has compounded the revenue problems caused by poor global market values.

The autumn harvest in the NSW Riverina delivered just 244,000 tonnes because of last summer’s irrigation water shortages.

That compared to the region’s more typical harvests of around 800,000 to 1 million tonnes.

Sunrice’s balance sheet has, however, been helped by “one-off” items related to provision and impairment reversals which were deducted from the after tax net profit result.

Chief executive officer, Rob Gordon, said global medium grain rice prices had almost halved in the past year.

“We disclosed to the market at the AGM in August that this financial year was going to be challenging for SunRice,” he said.

“It’s primarily a case of global rice oversupply continuing to negatively impact on prices.

“Additionally, deteriorating economic conditions in some of SunRice’s key export markets across the Middle East and the Pacific have been a challenge.

“A steep volume decline in the Riverina harvest from 690,000t in the prior year resulted in a 28pc reduction in rice pool business revenue during the first half of 2016-17.”

Headwinds were also faced by some complementary businesses, notably CopRice, which was hurt by faltering stockfeed demand due to depressed dairy industry earnings and good pastures conditions.

However, Mr Gordon said despite exceptional circumstances facing the business, there were “persistent signals our strategy to build a resilient and diversified business is succeeding”.

He has forecast a full year after-tax net profit of about $40 million, “depending on market conditions and global rice market trends”.