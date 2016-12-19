Culleton quits One Nation

ONE Nation leader and Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson has vowed to retain her party’s WA Senate seat after rogue Senator Rod Culleton announced he’d quit to become an independent.

Ahead of today, where he’s due to face court in WA on bankruptcy charges, Senator Culleton issued a late night media statement revealing he’d advised the One Nation national executive and other Senate members that he’d resigned his party membership.

He said he would continue his term as a WA Senator in the 45th Parliament, independently of One Nation.

“Since my election to the Senate, I have consistently remained committed to all of the policies and pre-election promises, however my One Nation Senate colleague’s public record, shows they have not,” the former Williams farmer said.

“I refused to support the sale of Australian prime, agricultural land to foreign ownership before the election and I will continue to do so.

“One Nation policy supports the Australian bid for Kidman Station, not the Reinhart/Shanghai CRED foreign backed consortium, which Senator Hanson supported.”

But Senator Hanson hit back hard in the media this morning saying Senator Culleton wasn’t a team player and was upset that she refused to use membership funds to back his defence in a High Court challenge testing his eligibility for election.

Senator Hanson said she was sorry for what had happened but promised Senator Culleton’s seat would remain “a One Nation seat”.

She said the person she would chose to put in for her team, to take up that position, would be “someone that I believe is right for that job”.

Senator Hanson said she’d not spoken to Senator Culleton directly and found out about his resignation after taking a phone call alerting her to a Facebook post revealing his decision.

“I got no phone call, no warning, nothing,” she said.

“It has been like that with Rod for weeks now.

“He will not talk to me, he won't converse with me (and) he won't talk about policies with me or the party for that matter.

“This is what I have had to face for weeks.”

Asked if she was glad to see that back of Senator Culleton, Senator Hanson said “too right I am”.

“He is not a team player…I thought he was,” she said.

“I thought he was going to be a great Senator, standing up for the farmer sector (against) the banking sector.”