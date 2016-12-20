Claas results resilient despite weak markets

Leading European agricultural equipment manufacturer, Claas has registered lower sales on the back of a tough world market.

Sales for 2016 were down 5.4 per cent to 3.631 billion Euro from 3.838 billion Euro in 2015 with the company expecting 2017 sales to experience another “slight fall”.

Spokesman Lothar Kriszun said the company had maintained its “position well in rapidly shrinking markets”.

“Double-digit growth in Eastern Europe had a stabilising effect,” he said.

“We are pressing ahead with our efficiency program and continuing our systematic investment in digitalisation and internationalisation at Claas, thereby stepping up our efforts in tackling this long-term market downturn.”

Claas said the global market for agricultural equipment was in significant decline in many regions this year.

Since 2013, the combine harvester market has shrunk by 50pc in North America and by 22pc in Europe.

The company benefited from an increase in sales in Eastern Europe and stable development in France.

Sales decreased in all other regions.



In Germany this was partly offset by stronger used equipment sales and expansion of service.

Interestingly, Claas is committed to continued investment in research and development.

Investment reached a new record high of 214 million Euro, up 5.3pc from 203 million Euro and has more than doubled over the past decade.

One in every 10 Claas employees now works in research and development.

The money is going toward new services as well as developments in harvesting machinery and tractors.

Claas reckon agricultural market driving forces remain fundamentally intact.

Barring any temporary fluctuations, demand for agricultural commodities resulting from population growth and rising prosperity is set to increase constantly, the company said.

However, Claas expects the global market to continue to shrink in 2017.

“The negative development in terms of agricultural income and the impact of political and economic crises are leading to a general reluctance to buy when it comes to agricultural equipment,” according to a statement.