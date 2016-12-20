Zlotkowskis buy Arcoona for $12.85m

PAUL Zlotkowski and his son Jim have bought the standout Bauhinia Downs property Arcoona under the hammer for $12.85 million at a Hourn and Bishop Qld auction in Rockhampton today.



The former owners of the Northern Territory property Wollogorang Station, located 250km south east of Borroloola, bought what is regarded as one of the best properties in the Bauhinia Downs district.



Arcoona was offered by Graham Howard and is located 100km south west of Moura on the Mungabunda Road. The sale price is equal to about $3266/ha ($1322/acre).



Charters Towers based David and Gina Kane, Kane Cattle Company, who own Barton Downs across the road from Arcoona, were the underbidders.

Wollogorang and the adjoining Wentworth Station on the Gulf of Carpentaria were sold with 40,000 cattle by the Zlotkowskis to Chinese billionaire Xingfa Ma for about $47m in July 2015. The station cover about 705,700ha (1.74m acres).

Marketing agent Gary Bishop said six of the 10 parties that had registered to bid were active during the auction. Bidding opened at $8m.



The 3935 hectare (9723 acre) property is described as having a beautiful balance of fertile brigalow, bonewood and softwood scrub soils. Arcoona is set against the range and is in a very favourable position for rain. The pasture is dominated with buffel grass and there is 270ha of cultivation.



Water is a feature of Arcoona.

Two large dams supply water to a large tank, which is then reticulated to troughs throughout the property. This is a user-friendly water system is maintained with a minimum of input. The system is supported by smaller paddock dams, Lake Arcoona, and a share in a flowing bore that is just outside the boundary. The property is well fenced into 13 paddocks, which are serviced by a laneway to the cattle yards.

The main homestead is a lowset four bedroom home with large patios. There is also a lowset one bedroom brick home in good condition. Both homes are air conditioned and have wonderful views across the property.

Other improvements include a larges machinery and grain sheds. A well maintained airstrip is located on the property.

The marketing of Arcoona was handled by Gary Bishop and Gary Hourn from Hourn & Bishop QLD.

