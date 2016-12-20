Alltech expands into Spain

Global animal health and nutrition company, Alltech, has made yet another acquisition this year, buying Solbiosur, a specialised agricultural and horticultural crop solutions company in Spain.

Solbiosur is a provider of innovative agricultural and horticultural product business manufacturing and distributing agricultural and horticultural solutions that are respectful to the environment and are cost-beneficial for the producer.

“Solbiosur has worked in collaboration with Alltech for the past five years,” said Iberian regional director for Alltech, Jomi Bernad Blanch.

“Our coming together will mean an ability to deliver greater value to our agricultural and horticultural farming customers.

“Between Alltech’s primacy in science and Solbiosur’s distribution strength and reach, we have a winning combination for delivering greater crop efficiency and profitability directly to our customers.”

US-based Alltech and Solbiosur have identified possible growth opportunities, which may include new product development and expanded routes to market.

Together, Alltech and Solbiosur employ more than 40 people in Spain and more than 5,000 people globally.