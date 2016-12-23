Claims exposed of cattle industry “double agent”

CLAIMS and counter-claims have marked fresh allegations that an Australian cattle industry member has been working as a “double agent” for animal rights activists to expose animal cruelty practices.

Perth-based West Australian cattle industry adviser Dion Russell took to Facebook today to deny media reports that surfaced this week about his role working with Animals Australia, including in live exports markets.

A series of claims have been put forward by Melbourne-based former soldier and greyhound owner turned whistle-blower Charlie Wilson about his undercover observations of Animals Australia’s covert operations including in the greyhound industry, to film and expose animal cruelty or poor welfare practices.

Mr Wilson made claims against Mr Russell linked to his time working as a consultant for Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) consulting on animal welfare in live export markets.

Mr Russell did not return phone calls by Fairfax Agricultural Media but made a statement on the Save Live Export Facebook page from his personal account, which was removed shortly after.

“I've never been a double agent,” it said.

In justifying his involvement, Mr Russell said he was engaged by World Animal Protection (formerly WSPA) to conduct training and infrastructure upgrades in Indonesia and on their recommendation, was then asked by the Princess Alia Foundation/Animals Australia to do some abattoir work in Jordan.

He said he’d also done pig abattoir work in Vietnam for WSPA.

“There are many views on Animals Australia which is completely understandable since they oppose an industry that a number of us have worked for many years,” he said.

“However, I also know there is a grudging respect for them from many cattle and sheep producers for bringing to light issues that ensured exported animals would be treated more humanely.

“Having worked for MLA as a trainer in overseas markets, I have personally witnessed the extent of mistreatment of exported animals, and the importance of Animals Australia’s work in applying the pressure to right those wrongs.

“For this reason, when I was asked to do abattoir improvements for them in Jordan and to help out tracing illegally exported greyhounds whilst I was doing some work in SE Asia, I didn’t hesitate.

“I mean, who amongst us does not want to be involved in animal welfare improvements.”

Mr Russell said the insight he gained into how Animals Australia worked had only increased his “understanding and respect”.

“They are not rabid tree-huggers as many in our industry would like to think - they are committed to doing whatever they can in the moment to reduce animal suffering,” he said.

Mr Russell said Mr Wilson was only making the claims to support a goal of wanting to bring down Animals Australia.

He said one of those claims, that he was behind the ABC Four Corners program of 2011, “A Bloody Business” - which ignited the public backlash that led to the sudden suspension of the live cattle trade to Indonesia - was “complete rubbish”.

“I am proud to say I played a pivotal role in the implementation of ESCAS (Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System) and training and upskilling of workers in import markets around the world at this time.

“Some of you might question my loyalty in doing work for (Animals Australia), but as everyone in the industry knows, I have never spoken out publicly about the animal suffering I witnessed during my multitude of voyages as a stockman aboard livestock vessels or during work as an MLA trainer in importing countries.

“I have always worked quietly trying to change things, whether engaged by MLA or animal protection groups.

“However, I also know that what gets said by industry and what gets done are at times two different things.”

Mr Russell said, “If your goal is to stop Australian cattle being bludgeoned to death in Vietnam, you don’t go to industry”.

“I learned that first hand,” he said.

“Their first thought understandably will be mitigating damage and commercial ramifications.

“For any who consider me misguided, I will accept that and that friendship's may be lost, likely work opportunities as well, but I’d had a gut full of witnessing preventable cruelty.

“So many who work in the live export trade have become hardened to it and now accept it - I couldn’t continue to do so.”

But speaking to Fairfax Media, Mr Wilson rejected Mr Russell’s claims and said he had emails and other evidence that proved his allegations about covert work with Animals Australia and the group’s tactics.

“I regret I had to do this to expose the corruption within Animals Australia,” he said.

“Animals Australia are behind everything and Dion Russell is their main gun for hire.

“His submissions in this post are damning and are clear cut - he has admitted his involvement with Lyn White.

“He has even admitted to being on live export ships but somehow has nothing to do with the TV show (“A Bloody Business”).”

A statement from Animals Australia rejected Mr Wilson’s claims and said that he had already made known his personal agenda to bring Animals Australia down, “so these ludicrous claims are no surprise”.

“Sadly there is no shortage of cruelty to document in various animal industries - we look forward to the day when this is not the case,” the spokesperson said.

A statement from MLA said Mr Russell did not work for them any longer and had not been engaged as a consultant since 2013.

“He was one of a number of consultants used by MLA to provide training and technical support around animal welfare practices as part of the Live Export Program (LEP),” a statement said.

“Our records indicate he was contracted by MLA between 2011 and 2013.

“The LEP, co-funded by LiveCorp and MLA, invests producer and exporter levies to deliver animal welfare improvements in Australia and overseas markets through a range of programs and in-market support.

“All consultants contracted by MLA are subject to stringent conflicts of interest and confidentiality obligations to ensure they work in the interests of MLA and industry.”