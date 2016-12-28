Workers offered pay rise to move

Taxpayers face an even greater slug for the relocation of a Canberra public service agency to Armidale, with desperate bosses at the pesticides authority considering pay rises of up to 15 per cent in order to convince staff not to quit.

The pay rises would come on top of a 1.5 per cent retention bonus for workers still with the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority in December 2017, a 3 per cent bonus if they remain on the books until December 2018 and a 10 per cent if they are still around when the Canberra office shuts in mid-2019.

Up to 12 free return flights a year between Canberra and Armidale are also being considered as an inducement for workers at the APVMA if they agree to make the move.

Fairfax revealed this month that only 10, at most, of the APVMA's regulatory scientists were prepared to make the move to New England, the electorate of Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who is also Agriculture Minister.

The authority's relocation strategy estimated that just 100 of the authority's 190 public servants would be prepared to move to Armidale, in what is expected to be a relocation mainly of the agency's "scientific leadership".

The strategy also raises the possibility that APVMA workers might be able to stay in Canberra in the medium to long-term if they were prepared to work from home and if secure IT infrastructure could be developed.

But documents seen by Fairfax reveal the lengths to which the authority's management might be prepared to go to keep their workers, with a draft of the relocation remuneration policy outlining retention bonuses and pay rises of up to 15 per cent for workers who go to Armidale and stay there for three years.

For relocating staff members, there could be a pay increase of 5 per cent on their annual salaries from the first day in Armidale for the first year with an additional 5 per cent increase for each of the second and third years.

The authority did not answer a series of questions last week, referring inquiries to a public relations agency hired to undertake the media relations on the move, but which did not respond to a request for comment.



A cost-benefit analysis of the relocation plan revealed that taxpayers were to be hit with a $25.6 million bill just to move the authority and that $157 million a year would be ripped from the Canberra's economy.

